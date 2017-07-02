Sugarcane-Skewered Spicy Grilled Shrimp Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients



24 extra-large shrimp (1 ½ pounds|680 grams), peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon orange marmalade

1 teaspoon chile paste

1 garlic clove, minced

1 small scotch bonnet, finely diced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

12 sugar cane swizzle sticks (see note)

Directions

Place shrimp in a mixing bowl and stir in lime juice, orange juice, oil, honey, molasses, orange marmalade, chile paste, garlic, scotch bonnet, salt, and pepper. Marinate for 15 minutes. Next, prep the sugarcane skewers. Cut swizzle sticks in half widthwise, and cut one end off each piece sharply on diagonal. Resulting skewers should be about 5 inches long and ¼-inch wide. Set up grill for direct grilling, and heat to high. I used pimento wood over my grill, but if you don’t have access to that, charcoal is fine. Using a metal skewer, make two starter holes in each shrimp, one toward head end, one toward tail. Insert a sugar cane skewer through holes. Repeat with remaining shrimp. Brush and oil grill grate. Grill shrimp kebabs until cooked, about 2 minutes a side, generously basting with leftover marinade.

Chef’s Note: Sugar cane swizzle sticks are sold online, but if you have trouble sourcing them, substitute with metal or wooden skewers.

From Action Bronson: NyamJam

