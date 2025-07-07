‘Suit for Hire’ Has Been Letting Me Live Out My John Wick Fantasies, and I’m Shocked How Fun It Is

Before I say anything else, just take two seconds and buy or wishlist Suit for Hire. Trust me when I say that it’s some of the most fun arcade action you’re going to have this year. A dash of Hotline Miami, a pinch of John Wick, a smattering of Max Payne, and a heaping spoonful of bloody violence. That’s what Suit for Hire is all about. Two different playable styles. Tons of unique weapons and fun ways to dispose of your enemies. All wrapped up in another indie banger that seemingly came out of nowhere. After breaking into Version 1.0, Suit for Hire has cemented itself as one of my favorite third-person shooters in recent memory.

Screenshot: Godmode Interactive

Swappable Perspectives, Tight Gunplay, and Slick Executions. Ultraviolent Poetry in Motion

Before we get into the details, I just need to gush a bit about this game. Suit for Hire feels, in the most complimentary way possible, like an Xbox 360 game. It’s experimental, putting gameplay above graphics. There are proper unlockables, rather than putting new suits behind an MTX-infused paywall. Most importantly? It’s just pure fun in the most adrenaline-fueled way possible. From the moment I enter a room, it’s game time. There are a bevy of options to make it accessible for players of all skill levels, so everybody can feel like John Wick Junior. Now, back to how the game works.

Our Suit for Hire character is customizable from head to toe. But no matter what type of jacket they wear, there’s only room for 7 bullets and a spare magazine. If I’m quick on the draw and slick on my shots, however, I can get all those bullets back. A “Clean Suit” ranking, or shooting through 7 goons in a short period, will refill my magazine and let me stay on my killing rampage. Need an example of how this works? Don’t worry, I’ve got your back.

It doesn’t matter if I was playing with a keyboard and mouse or with a controller. Suit for Hire controls like a straight-up dream. It’s a bit of a deep cut, but remember Stranglehold on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3? This feels like the perfect spiritual successor, blending the brutal, high-flying gunplay with slick hand-to-hand combat. If you can’t tell, I’m a little enamored by what Suit for Hire has to offer. From the second I booted it up, I knew I was in for a wild ride. But the wildest part of it all? You can play in either third-person mode or in a top-down, isometric view. Just flip a switch and play how you want.

Screenshot: Godmode Interactive

I’m Not Even Exaggerating When I Say That ‘Suit for Hire’ May Be One of the Best Action Games This Year

Sometimes, a game will just take you by complete surprise. It pops out of nowhere, shocking you with the sheer quality it possesses. I’ve seen gameplay clips of Suit for Hire before, but nothing beats playing the game. But after my wife watched me blast through room after room of goons and creeps, even she was fully on board. If you’ve been searching for that game that has you coming back again and again, Suit for Hire may be what you’ve been searching for. I’ve always considered Max Payne 3 to be one of the most satisfying shooters ever made. But as of July 3, 2025, I may need to rethink my list.

Suit for Hire has been in development for nearly 5 years, and you can feel every painstaking moment that the development team at Godmode Interactive has put into the game. It’s a labor of love, and you can tell that they want to deliver the best experience possible. While it’s hard for me to think of how Suit for Hire could get even better than it already is, I’m patiently waiting to be proven wrong.