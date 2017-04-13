At 82 Years Old, Japan’s DJ Sumirock Makes Dumplings by Day and Drops Techno by Night

While your grandparents are tucking into bed by 8 PM, 82-year-old Sumiko Iwamuro’s night is just beginning. The Japanese octogenarian is one of the world’s oldest DJs, and she goes by the name of DJ Sumirock.

As reported by China Global Television Network, Iwamuro spends her days making dumplings at the Chinese restaurant she runs in Tokyo. She’s been making dumplings for over 60 years, 50 of which were with her husband until he passed away. Following his death, Iwamuro began taking lessons at a local music school where she learned to DJ.

Now, she plays at clubs such as DecaBars in Tokyo’s Red Light District, where she can be found playing “fundamentally techno,” as Iwamuro described it to Turkish publication TRT World, with touches of jazz, French chanson, and other genres. ” Just [techno] alone would be boring,” she said.

With goals to DJ overseas in New York, DJ Sumirock clearly has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Watch a video profile on her below, courtesy of TRT World.