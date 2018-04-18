Summer in a Cup Recipe

Makes 1 cocktail

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

½ cup|120 ml honey

¼ ounce|8 grams fresh mint, plus extra flowers for garnish

3 grams fresh Mexican mint marigold, plus extra flowers for garnish

1 gram dried rosella, plus extra flowers for garnish

1 ½ ounces|42 ml Capitoline Rose Vermouth

¼ ounce|7 ml Baltimore Whisky Company Charles Street Apple Brandy

½ ounce|14 ml verjus

fresh strawberries, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Place honey in a heat proof measuring glass. Place mint, Mexican mint marigold, rosella in a teapot. Pour ½ cup|120 ml of boiling water over honey, stir to dissolve, set aside, cool to room temperature. Pour 1 ¾ cup|14 ounces|400 grams boiling water over fresh and dried herbs, steep for 4 minutes, strain, place in fridge to cool completely, set aside. Wrap a large piece of ice in a kitchen towel. Using the back of a large wooden spoon, whack the ice cube 3-4 times to break it up. Transfer ice to a martini shaker. Add vermouth, apple brandy, verjus, ½ ounce|14 ml honey syrup, and 2 ounces|57 ml tea. Shake contents till cold, about 30 seconds. Strain liquid into high rimmed bowl or mug over a large piece of ice. Garnish with mint flowers, Mexican mint marigold flowers, a few rosella petals and 2-3 strawberries.

