Summer Walker Announces “Still Finally Over It Tour” 2026: Tickets, Info, and More

R&B songstress Summer Walker has just announced a 19-date arena tour for 2026. The Still Finally Over It Tour kicks off May 26 in Toronto, before hitting a few major North American stops and finally hopping the pond for a London wrap show on August 2.

Odeal will appear at all dates, with Monaleo opening up select dates. Get the full tour routing and lineup information below.

How to get tickets to summer walker’s 2026 Tour

Presale for the Summer Walker Still Over It Tour 2026 begins Tuesday, 1/27 at 10am local time. Sign up now to get a reminder when the tickets drop. General onsale begins Thursday, 1/29 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.

Tickets will also be available on StubHub. Try StubHub for a better selection and access to sold-out dates. Orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05-26 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

05-29 Chicago, IL – United Center+*

05-31 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena+*

06-02 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center+*

06-05 Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena+*

06-07 Boston, MA – TD Garden+*

06-09 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena+*

06-10 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center+*

06-12 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena+*

06-14 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center+*

06-17 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center+*

06-18 Austin, TX – Moody Center+*

06-21 Houston, TX – Toyota Center+*

06-25 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*

06-26 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

06-28 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*

07-01 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

07-03 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

08-02 London, UK – The O2 Arena*

* with Odeal

+ with Monaleo