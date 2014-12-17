Sunchoke Latkes Recipe

“I love interesting textures and crispiness, so adding sunchokes to this latke recipe makes the dish different in a good way.”
Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
for the sunchoke latkes:
1 cup grated potato
2 cups grated sunchokes
1 ½ cups grated onion
1 large egg
1 tablespoon chopped thyme leaves
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon rosemary
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 pinch of freshly ground black pepper
1 pinch granulated sugar
canola oil
for the lemon yogurt sauce:
4 pieces preserved lemon, rinsed, seeded, and finely chopped
⅔ tablespoon honey
1 cup Fage greek yogurt
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
2 lemons, juiced
½ teaspoon turmeric
Directions
- To make the latkes, right after the ingredients are grated, use a towel to squeeze out all the excess water from the potatoes and sunchokes. In a medium or large mixing bowl, mix all of the latke ingredients together. Add ½-inch of oil to a sauté pan and heat. When the oil is hot (around 370°F), using your hands, create 2-inch thick patties from the mixture. Fry latke patties on both sides until they are golden brown.
- For the lemon yogurt sauce, mix the preserved lemons with the honey. Gently mix in the plain yogurt with the oil and lemon juice until you have a homogenous mixture. Add a pinch of turmeric for color if you wish. Season with salt and pepper. Dollop on your lovely latkes and serve.
From MUNCHIES Hanukkah Spectacular: How to Make Sunchoke Latkes with Einat Admony
