Sunchoke Latkes Recipe

“I love interesting textures and crispiness, so adding sunchokes to this latke recipe makes the dish different in a good way.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

for the sunchoke latkes:

1 cup grated potato

2 cups grated sunchokes

1 ½ cups grated onion

1 large egg

1 tablespoon chopped thyme leaves

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon rosemary

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 pinch of freshly ground black pepper

1 pinch granulated sugar

canola oil

for the lemon yogurt sauce:

4 pieces preserved lemon, rinsed, seeded, and finely chopped

⅔ tablespoon honey

1 cup Fage greek yogurt

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 lemons, juiced

½ teaspoon turmeric

Directions

To make the latkes, right after the ingredients are grated, use a towel to squeeze out all the excess water from the potatoes and sunchokes. In a medium or large mixing bowl, mix all of the latke ingredients together. Add ½-inch of oil to a sauté pan and heat. When the oil is hot (around 370°F), using your hands, create 2-inch thick patties from the mixture. Fry latke patties on both sides until they are golden brown. For the lemon yogurt sauce, mix the preserved lemons with the honey. Gently mix in the plain yogurt with the oil and lemon juice until you have a homogenous mixture. Add a pinch of turmeric for color if you wish. Season with salt and pepper. Dollop on your lovely latkes and serve.

From MUNCHIES Hanukkah Spectacular: How to Make Sunchoke Latkes with Einat Admony

