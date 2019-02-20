Danny Boyle’s ‘Sunshine’ Remains a Beautiful, Spellbinding Mess

Sunshine—Danny Boyle’s 2007 sci-fi/maybe thriller, maybe horror tale about a dying sun and one intrepid crew’s mission to save it—so intrigued Patrick and I that we just had to do a BGRW episode on it. Join us as we discuss the movie’s gorgeous cinematography, interesting heroes, and not-so-grand final third, with plenty of room along the way to think about, well, “what do you see?”

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.

Videos by VICE

Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!