Super Hamster Havoc Looks Crazy: Watch the Trailer Now

Over the last year, I’ve realized that I tend to become hyper-fixated on a particular genre of indie game.

For a while, it was roguelikes. Then it turned into point-and-click games (we’re still there). However, I am also very partial to the twin-stick shooter. The feeling when you get into a rhythm in these games is damn near unmatched.

Soulcade Interactive LLC decided this would be a great time to introduce a multiplayer game in the genre. So, now I’ll be waiting for Super Hamster Havoc.

Super Hamster Havoc Is a Multiplayer Twin Stick Shooter That Is Pure Chaos

That trailer is from 3 years ago, just to be clear. It hasn’t yet gone into early access, but the Discord for the game appears to be still reasonably active. Making a game is challenging and pretty time-consuming.

But the demo is still available on Steam, and I would highly recommend checking it out.

Features:

Take Flight with the Shotgun Jump

Use the kickback of your shotgun—or other heavy-hitting weapons—to launch yourself across the map. Access hard-to-reach spots, chase down your enemies, or bounce when the firefights heat up.

PVP Multiplayer

Duke it out with up to eight players in a variety of competitive game modes for XP and glory.

Customizable Loadouts

Tailor your arsenal with the perfect combination of guns and tactical gear to match your play style, and personalize your firearms with unlockable skins.

Wave-Based Survival Mode

Squad up with up to four friends in the Havoc Core Official Training Simulation and face off against endless waves of rat drones. Unlock new zones, weapons, and power-ups as you see how long you and your crew can hold it down!

Multiplayer in all flavors

Keep it local, take it online, or do both. However you want to roll, we got you covered.

High Bit Era Visuals

Experience a fresh take on a classic aesthetic with 2D pixel art characters and 3D levels featuring pixel art textures.

I’m hoping to see some updates on the game in the future. It’s something that has me excited to see in full whenever it does come out.