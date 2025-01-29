‘Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble’ Got a Sussy New ‘Among Us’ Crossover, and I Guess I Have a New Main Baller

Super Monkey Ball has been adding plenty of unique characters as DLC to its latest entry. Godzilla, Hatsune Miku, Majima Goro, and… A Crewmate from Among Us? That’s right; the latest character to step into the iconic balls of our favorite simian friends is none other than the lima-bean-shaped Crewmate from everybody’s favorite social deduction game. While I’m sad they didn’t come with a fresh pair of kicks to solidify the true potential of an Among Us crossover, I’ll take what I can get.

I Really Wish That the Viral ‘Among Us’ Trap Remix Was Included in This DLC

First, Among Us made its way to Fortnite. Now, it’s finding its way into just about every other game on the market. And I’m honestly fine with that, as the idea of playing as a Crewmate in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble sounds like a blast and a half. The goofier the character, the better. We got some new Monkey characters when the game was released, and I’ll happily drop $5 to give this a try.

Alongside the introduction of Among Us, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble is also introducing even more features into a rather packed game. The Version 2.10 Update also drops alongside this DLC, and includes the following free updates to the base game:

Added a new Ba-BOOM! staged, SCATTERED STONES, to Battle

Added new Style functionality (ball and effect customization) for Fes, Tee, Val, Easel, and Dr. Bad-Boon

Added support for additional content

In Play with Random People in Online Play, resolved an issue in which Battle matches would sometimes not start

Improved CPU behavior in Battle

Improved Game Stability

Improved the display/visuals of various in-game screens and fixed other minor bugs.

I think the best part of this whole DLC bundle, however, is the fact that Bananas are now slices of Pizza. I never thought I’d see the day when we had another excellent new addition to the Super Monkey Ball franchise. And a crossover with Among Us, of all games. But I guess stranger things have happened, right?