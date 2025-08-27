Super NES Nintendo Classics Features Update Trailer Released: Watch Now

Mario Paint is awesome. Let’s just get that out the way.

But something was missing. As a couple of YouTube commenters pointed out, the Japanese version of this Switch 2 trailer was released weeks ago, along with the Mario Paint information.

But despite the late arrival, it’s still a welcome sight.

Here’s the Switch 2 snes trailer

The new features for the SNES online include mouse controls (obviously). And honestly, I’ve spent a bit of time with Mario Paint, and they work really well. I was using the Joy-Con on my leg and experienced no issues with movement whatsoever. I’m still looking to see what insane creations the rest of the internet comes up with. Overall, it’s an enjoyable time.

The trailer also showcases the controls in action, featuring Mario’s Super Picross and Nobunaga’s Ambition. Two games that I’ve never touched but would be more than willing to dive into to try out the control scheme.

They also reveal button mapping on the service, which is a long time coming. I won’t get too into the weeds on that because I’ve learned to be patient about these things. But I get why people might be frustrated that it took this long. At least we can save different button maps for each game. So, there’s no fear of a control change messing you up when you switch.

All in all, even though most of us figured out all of these things exist, whether by watching the Japanese version or just seeing it in passing while in the app itself, it’s good that Nintendo remembered to drop it off for those who may not have been aware of the changes.

I’m sure that won’t happen again, right?