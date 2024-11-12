Superheaven Release ‘Long Gone,’ Their First New Song in Nearly a Decade

Neo-Grunge/shoegazers Superheaven are back and, dare we say, better than ever. The band just dropped their first new single in nine years, “Long Gone,” the music video for which can be streamed below.

Established fans of Superheaven will likely be immediate fans of the new song. It’s Superheaven doing pretty much what you love about them but downturned and… heavier? We would even argue that apologists of Citizen’s Everybody is Going to Heaven (*raises hand*) would dig “Long Gone” because its slow, bass-heavy tempo makes it feel like a B-side from that 2015 album.

In addition to “Long Gone,” Superheaven will also be dropping a second new single, “Numb To What Is Real.” It will be released on Dec. 10 via Blue Grape Music, the band’s new label.

Speaking about the grunge-gaze band’s resurgence — which Brooklyn Vegan noted was assisted by the surprise TikTok popularity of their song “Youngest Daughter” — guitarist/co-vocalist Jake Clarke opened up about what led to their return. “We did the Jar ten-year show and that was really exciting to see that there was still interest in the band,” he said.

“Then that Fall we played a few more shows and they were even crazier. It really made us realize that people really love this band and these songs we’d made,” he added, then going on to briefly dish in self-recording their new music at The Metal Shop, a recording studio co-owned by Superheaven drummer Zack Robbins. “We didn’t want to be told no,” Clarke said. “We got to try every pedal, try every amp, and have all the time we wanted to do it.”

Superheaven — along with Koyo — will be supporting The Story So Far on a winter tour that kicks off later this month and runs until the middle of December. All dates are listed below.

11/21 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/22 Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/23 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA! Live

11/24 Buffalo, NY @ RiverWorks

11/26 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/27 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

12/01 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/03 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

12/04 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

12/06 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

12/07 San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

12/08 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12/10 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

12/14 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic