Knäckebröd (Swedish Rye Flatbread) Recipe

Makes about 2 pounds|800 grams crackers
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 2 ½ hours
Ingredients
3 ¾ teaspoons|12.5 grams instant yeast
2 ¼ cups|500 ml whole milk, room temperature
2 teaspoons|4 grams honey
3 ⅓ cups|400 grams bread flour
3 cups|330 grams rye flour
1 teaspoon anise seeds
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
2 tablespoons|30 grams kosher salt
Directions
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a hook attachment, dissolve the yeast in 1 tablespoon warm water. Add the milk and honey and stir to combine. Add in the flours and seeds and mix over low speed.
- Mix on medium-slow speed for 1 minute, then add the salt and mix for around 3 more minutes, or until the dough looks cohesive. (If the dough looks dry, add 1 or 2 more tablespoons of milk). At this point, the dough should appear smooth and silky but feel sticky.
- Grease a large bowl, add the dough, and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Place in a warm spot for about 1 hour, or until doubled in size.
- Divide the dough into 4 pieces. Working one piece of dough at a time, roll each piece into a ⅛-inch thick rectangle, about 13-inches-by-17.5-inches and prick it all over using a Swedish knäckebröd roller (alternatively, roll it out with a rolling pin and prick it all over with the tines of a fork). Lightly flour a piece of parchment paper and move the dough on top of it and onto a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining pieces of dough.
- Bake the dough until golden and crispy, about 25 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy, then cool completely. Top with whatever you’d like, or use as crackers. Enjoy!
