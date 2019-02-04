VICE
Knäckebröd (Swedish Rye Flatbread) Recipe

Makes about 2 pounds|800 grams crackers
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 2 ½ hours

Ingredients

3 ¾ teaspoons|12.5 grams instant yeast
2 ¼ cups|500 ml whole milk, room temperature
2 teaspoons|4 grams honey
3 ⅓ cups|400 grams bread flour
3 cups|330 grams rye flour
1 teaspoon anise seeds
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
2 tablespoons|30 grams kosher salt

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 350°F.
  2. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a hook attachment, dissolve the yeast in 1 tablespoon warm water. Add the milk and honey and stir to combine. Add in the flours and seeds and mix over low speed.
  3. Mix on medium-slow speed for 1 minute, then add the salt and mix for around 3 more minutes, or until the dough looks cohesive. (If the dough looks dry, add 1 or 2 more tablespoons of milk). At this point, the dough should appear smooth and silky but feel sticky.
  4. Grease a large bowl, add the dough, and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Place in a warm spot for about 1 hour, or until doubled in size.
  5. Divide the dough into 4 pieces. Working one piece of dough at a time, roll each piece into a ⅛-inch thick rectangle, about 13-inches-by-17.5-inches and prick it all over using a Swedish knäckebröd roller (alternatively, roll it out with a rolling pin and prick it all over with the tines of a fork). Lightly flour a piece of parchment paper and move the dough on top of it and onto a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining pieces of dough.
  6. Bake the dough until golden and crispy, about 25 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy, then cool completely. Top with whatever you’d like, or use as crackers. Enjoy!

From: Don’t Buy Crackers When You Can Make Swedish Crispbreads

