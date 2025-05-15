Swiss Duck Keeps Setting Off a Speed Limit Radar

This animal really needs to follow to rules of the road. Police in Koniz, Switzerland, were going through pics from their speed trap when they spotted something very unexpected: a duck.

In a Facebook post, cops revealed that the animal was no stranger to law enforcement.

“There was actually a duck into the radar trap again. To the day exactly seven years later at the exact same place at exactly the same speed,” the post read. “A duck as a notorious racer and repeat offender.”

Before sharing the update, cops had teased what was to come with a Facebook post that rehashed the first incident. Back in 2018, a wood duck was captured going 32 mph in a 18 mph zone.

“Why do we retell history? Because there is a continuation. Tonight on this channel,” the first post read.

When it was time for the teased continuation, followers were left stunned. That’s the case because, this time around the animal was once again going 32 mph. The illicit activity took place in the same place and at the same speed as the first duck seven years prior.

In both instances, while the duck was certainly breaking the law at that speed, it wasn’t maxing out its capabilities. Ducks can fly at speeds up to 60 mph, with an average top speed of 50 mph, per Ducks Unlimited.

Is This Duck Story Real?

As for naysayers who question whether or not the animal is a real culprit, cops noted, “It is impossible that the image or the radar system has been manipulated.”

The post noted that the computers running the speed trap are inspected yearly. The photos it produces, the post added, are sealed after they’re snapped.

Commenters were delighted with the update, with many wondering if the duck was issued a ticket and how much it was fined for its law-breaking behavior.

With that in mind, the post concluded, “We hope you enjoy pondering curious coincidences, criminal activities of animals and the maximum flight speed of ducks.”