sydney-sweeney-is-selling-her-used-bath-water

Sydney Sweeney has officially crossed over from Hollywood It Girl to mythic internet legend—by bottling up her bathwater and selling it in soap. Which, slathering your body in Sweeney-soaked soap has probably been a fantasy for many.

The Euphoria star just announced Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, a limited-edition collab with Dr. Squatch that drops June 6. Each $8 bar contains actual water from her bath, swirled with pine, Douglas fir, moss, and the lingering scent of “you’ll never get this close to me again.” Only 5,000 bars will be made, and they’re expected to sell out fast with zero effort.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad,” she posted. “So we kept it.” The packaging features an illustrated Sweeney while she lounges in a dreamy nature scene, holding court like a wood nymph who just happened to make your soap—and cash in while doing it.

Sweeney’s never pretended she doesn’t know the effect she has. This isn’t clueless brand fluff—it’s a wink. “Fans always joke about wanting my bath water,” she told GQ. “I was like, this is such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want.” She knows exactly what she’s doing—and it’s kind of genius.

Still, backlash rolled in. Some called the move gross. Others claimed it feeds into the same obsessive fan culture that oversexualizes her. One op-ed argued that no male actor would be asked to do the same. They’re probably right. But also, none of them could pull it off like she does.

Sweeney has spoken openly about the weird, one-sided relationship people have with her body, her love life, her existence. And she’s talked about the financial pressure that still follows her, even with a hit show, multiple movie deals, and a stacked résumé that’s still growing.

So, if she wants to sell bathwater to men who maybe haven’t bathed in days—frankly, let her. It’s smart. It’s funny. It smells like moss and dominance.

Sydney Sweeney knows exactly how the game works. She’s rewriting the rules from her own damn tub—and somehow still coming out cleaner than everyone else.