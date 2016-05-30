Mississauga, Stand Up: SYPH and Smoke Dawg’s “Off the Boat” Is a Classic Trap Rager



Photo courtesy of the artist

Mississauga is a quiet suburb next to Toronto that rarely makes itself heard, until now. Local rapper SYPH has teamed up with Toronto’s Smoke Dawg for “Off the Boat” and Sauga City has never been this booming. Over a trundling beat by Cashmoneyap, SYPH and Smoke make a case for single-minded Mississauga traphouse rap; anti-partying and pro-hustling.

“’Off The Boat’ is a track made for anyone that’s making it happen by any means,” said SYPH. “I wanted to create a heavy vibe that resonated with everyone from the hustlers to those working a 9 to 5 because inspiration and motivation can come from anywhere at any time.” Listen to “Off the Boat” below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer and noted Mississaugan. Follow him on Twitter.