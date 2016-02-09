From Syria to the Six: What It’s Like Living in Canada as a Refugee

Amidst ongoing attacks from public figures such as Donald Trump, it’s easy to forget that Syrians and other desperate refugees are, in fact, people. One person pushing back and rolling out the red carpet is Canadian student and journalist Kourosh Houshmand.

Houshmand knows firsthand the struggles of being displaced—he was born to an Iranian refugee family in Toronto. Now, he wants to pay it forward.



On December 31, Houshmand met up with Nazar Poladian—a newly-arrived Syrian refugee—to shed some light on what it’s really like to be a refugee living in Canada and to usher in the new year in style.