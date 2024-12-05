The Taco Bell Drive-Thru Is Also a Photobooth Now

Taco Bell is releasing “Live Más Drive-Thru Cams” at select locations—with an opportunity to be featured in the chain’s Super Bowl LIX commercial.

As part of their Super Bowl advertising campaign, the cameras will provide a personal photo booth experience for customers to snap some pictures and potentially secure a cameo in their commercial.

Videos by VICE

“Taco Bell drive-thrus have always been more than just a quick stop—they’re a backdrop where fans create memories and embrace what it means to Live Más,” the food chain wrote in its press release. “Whether it’s grabbing a Baja Blast with the bestie, securing the much-needed road trip Crunchwrap, or jamming out to the shared playlist as you pull away, it’s the Taco Bell drive-thru where these everyday stories unfold.”

Keep in mind this experience is only available for Taco Bell Rewards members. If you’re a loyal customer, you can log into your app and proceed through the drive-thru as normal. Once you reach the booth after picking up your food, scan a QR code at the Live Más Drive-Thru Cam and begin posing.

To take part, visit one of the following locations on the following dates:

12/3 – 12/5, CA: 1604 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90019

12/4 – 12/6, OH: 17565 E Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, OH, 44130

12/10 – 12/12, TN: 310 Big Mac Drive, Cookeville, TN, 38506

12/11 – 12/13, TX: 15797 Jfk Blvd, Houston, TX, 77032

12/17 – 12/19, FL: 116 W Rea Rd, Wauchula, FL, 33873

“Every day in our drive-thrus we see moments that are so uniquely ‘our fans’—the moments, the memories, and the energy that makes Taco Bell who we are,” added Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery.

My Taco Bell “moments” usually consist of me crying off my makeup while eating Crunchwrap Supremes alone in my car, but I guess that could be a good candid shot.

Live Más!