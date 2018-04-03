Tahini Shortbread Cookies Recipe

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 5 hours

Ingredients

1 ¼ sticks (5 ounces|142 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature

¾ cup confectioners’ sugar

1 cup|237 ml tahini

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ cup toasted sesame seeds

Directions

Lightly flour a work surface. Combine the butter, confectioners’ sugar, and tahini in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix on medium speed until smooth, 4 to 5 minutes. Scrape the bowl. Add the flour and salt and mix on low speed until the dough is smooth. Transfer the dough to the prepared work surface. Divide the dough in half and knead until smooth. Roll each piece of dough into a log approximately 1 inch in diameter. Spread ¼ cup sesame seeds onto a small plate. Roll each log in the sesame seeds, coating the log completely. Wrap each log tightly in parchment paper, twisting each end. Refrigerate until firm, at least 4 hours or up to overnight. Heat the oven to 300°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice the logs into ¼-inch-thick coins and place on the prepared baking sheet 2 inches apart. Bake until firm around the edges and not colored, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool completely on the baking sheet. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Author’s Note: This recipe is courtesy of Ana Sortun and Maura Kilpatrick’s book, Soframiz: Vibrant Middle Eastern Recipes from Sofra Bakery and Cafe.

