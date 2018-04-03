Tahini Shortbread Cookies Recipe

Serves: 4-6
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 5 hours
Ingredients
1 ¼ sticks (5 ounces|142 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature
¾ cup confectioners’ sugar
1 cup|237 ml tahini
1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons kosher salt
½ cup toasted sesame seeds
Directions
- Lightly flour a work surface.
- Combine the butter, confectioners’ sugar, and tahini in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix on medium speed until smooth, 4 to 5 minutes. Scrape the bowl. Add the flour and salt and mix on low speed until the dough is smooth.
- Transfer the dough to the prepared work surface. Divide the dough in half and knead until smooth.
- Roll each piece of dough into a log approximately 1 inch in diameter.
- Spread ¼ cup sesame seeds onto a small plate. Roll each log in the sesame seeds, coating the log completely. Wrap each log tightly in parchment paper, twisting each end. Refrigerate until firm, at least 4 hours or up to overnight.
- Heat the oven to 300°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Slice the logs into ¼-inch-thick coins and place on the prepared baking sheet 2 inches apart. Bake until firm around the edges and not colored, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool completely on the baking sheet. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Author’s Note: This recipe is courtesy of Ana Sortun and Maura Kilpatrick’s book, Soframiz: Vibrant Middle Eastern Recipes from Sofra Bakery and Cafe.
