Taurus, May 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For hard-working, steadfast, and luxurious Taurus: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of May.

Your cosmic forecast begins with your ruling planet, Venus, forming a challenging square with the waxing crescent Moon on May 1. The following day, Venus transitions into a potent conjunction with Neptune. These two alignments occurring back-to-back point to difficulty in figuring out your next steps on your life path.

Videos by VICE

Of course, this is to be expected, Taurus. If you don’t know which direction you’re supposed to be going, then how can you expect to navigate your way forward? Neptune’s dreamy energy helps expand your mind to new possibilities and aspirations. But it also comes with a risk: naivete, rose-colored romanticism, and aloofness. You can’t try to out-stubborn the cosmos, Taurus. The universe dealt you your hand. Whether or not you try to formulate a different hand of your own, the buck still stops with the cosmos.

On May 4, a significant transformation begins as Pluto shifts into retrograde. Last month’s Venus and Mercury retrograde periods were gentle nudges, encouraging us to take a closer look at problem areas in our lives. Pluto retrograde is far more decisive. There is no weaseling your way out of these obstacles, stargazer. Pluto retrograde plants our feet at a fork in the road. You don’t have any third options. You either walk in the direction of progress, or risk life passing you by as you fall behind. The latter option is certainly your choice to make. But sooner or later, you’ll end up at the same exact fork in the road. The only difference will be that the road will be longer, and your time, energy, and motivation will be less plentiful.

Generally speaking, the early days of Pluto retrograde appear to be positive for your sign. This faraway planet forms a favorable sextile with your ruling planet on May 6, helping bolster you through the initial shock of this cosmic transition. Two days later, Venus forms a direct opposition to the waxing gibbous Moon. This lunar phase encourages us to take stock of our progress and determine if we need to change what we’re doing or proceed as usual. Considering Pluto’s recent shift to retrograde and flirtatious alignment with Venus, the stars are certainly lining up in your favor. The road ahead might be a little bumpy. But you can handle it, Taurus.

Mercury enters your celestial domain on May 10, strengthening your communication skills and mental clarity. This couldn’t come at a better time, either. On May 12, the full Moon reaches its peak strength in Scorpio. The Moon’s placement raises questions about death, rebirth, societal transformation, power dynamics, and the subconscious mind. You might find yourself drawn to more taboo topics during this time. Sexuality, identity, financial well-being, the innermost depths of our shadow selves—the full Moon in Scorpio highlights all of these facets of life that we try to keep tucked away out of politeness, fear, or a mix of both. With Mercury under your sign, expressing yourself will become easier. Given the sensitive nature of these topics, you’ll need all the cosmic help you can get.

Venus moves through a series of alignments with the waning gibbous Moon, starting with a fairly positive trine and later moving into a more challenging square, on May 14 and 16. Focus on what this particular lunar phase is trying to tell you. The waning gibbous Moon serves as a sort of managerial portion of the Moon’s regular cycle. It helps us process the revelations presented by the most recent full Moon. And in doing so, the waning gibbous Moon also helps us take definitive action based on those discoveries. This is a time of release and closure, even if that release and closure don’t look exactly the way we want. Loosening your grip on these expectations is a prime example of the type of metaphorical shedding the cosmos is pushing you toward, Taurus.

The Sun enters Gemini on May 20, creating a mental and emotional atmosphere that prioritizes flexibility and social relationships. Malleability has never been your strong suit. But nevertheless (and perhaps explicitly because of that), the stars urge you to try. Steel yourself for the possibility of others surprising you. Give yourself the breathing room to hope that some, if not all, of these surprises will be beneficial in the long run. An aversion to change is often a manifestation of fear. Embrace that fear, and you can conquer the change.

A harmonious trine between Mars and Venus, locking into place on May 22, helps your case. This fortuitous alignment increases passion in romantic and platonic relationships, strengthens our sense of self, and helps improve motivation to move ahead on meaningful investments, financial or otherwise. Indeed, this aspect points to great prosperity and progress. It also serves as an interesting complement to the Sun’s ongoing placement in Gemini. The wind is at your back. All you have to do is keep on this path, and success is sure to follow, Taurus.

The most important element of trusting the cosmic process is releasing your need to feel in control of any given situation. You can’t possibly prepare for the infinite number of possible outcomes you could encounter. Why waste your energy even trying? An encouraging conjunction of your ruling planet and the waning crescent Moon on May 23, followed by the Moon’s transition into your domain on May 24, helps acclimate you to this new reality of letting whatever will be, be. This process won’t be perfect. You will look in the rearview mirror multiple times before you stop feeling the past’s nostalgic tug on your hand. What the past has to say is no longer important. What’s important is that you keep moving forward.

This month’s new Moon in Gemini on May 27 re-emphasizes the need to try new things and open yourself up to the possibility of growth and evolution. A conjunction between the Sun and Mercury on May 30 is a promising sign that you will ultimately achieve this level of brave vulnerability. Things are looking up for you, stargazer.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Taurus! See you next month.