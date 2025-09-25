Teacher Arrested for Absolutely Wrecking School With Poop Spray

In the annals of dumb crimes, the weaponization of a poop spray that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage and got a teaching assistant arrested has got to be up there. I’d put it right up there with the lady who showed off her haul on TikTok shortly after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from a Target.

West Florence High School in South Carolina is where 32-year-old teaching assistant Alexander Paul Robertson Lewis brought a dose of TikTok prank culture into the school. He then found out firsthand that the internet is not real life.

Videos by VICE

Between August 25 and September 19, Lewis allegedly unleashed a synthetic fecal stench throughout the school. He reportedly did this more than once, with a product that had been optimized to deploy maximum s**t stench.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Teacher Busted for Wreaking Havoc With Poop Spray in School

The whole foul-smelling spray school prank isn’t exactly new. It’s been around since the invention of the spray decades ago. But now that anything can be recorded and posted to TikTok, it becomes a “viral trend.”

What is it really? A thing that people do with a decent degree of regularity across the country; it just doesn’t usually make national news until somebody screws it up so badly that it gets them arrested.

For instance, just this past April, I reported on a similar story where two teens with a potent fart spray caused a panic at a local carnival that led to a mass evacuation.

How badly did Alexander Paul Robertson Lewis (who I assure you is just one man and not 4) screw up a prank that I’m confident happens at least once a day at some middle or high school somewhere in America?

Evidently, his poop spray was so powerful that multiple students started developing respiratory issues serious enough to warrant medical attention. Maintenance crews were called in to de-funk the HVAC system—a process that doesn’t come cheap. $55,000 later, the whole school finally stopped smelling like the boys’ bathroom.

The man with four first names now faces charges for disturbing schools and malicious injury to property. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.