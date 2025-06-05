‘Team Dehdehbon’ Looks Like a Monster Energy-Fueled Fever Dream, and I Am Beyond Stoked To Experience It for Myself

Do you ever just look at a game and think to yourself, “This looks like it was made just for me”? That was my first thought when I witnessed the glory of Team Dehdehbon. Imagine if Mega Man X was stuck on x3 speed at all times. Or maybe if Neon White were a 2D sidescroller with melee combat. That’s the kind of vibe I’m getting from Team Dehdehbon, and I love it. Speed, precision, and fluid combat make this one look like something special already. The fact that it’s being developed by only two people? That makes it even better, more niche, and right up my alley.

Screenshot: Dehdehbon Team

I Don’t Even Care if He’s the Worst Character in ‘Team Dehdehbon’, I’m Going To Be a Bocksman Stan

Four characters, plenty of stages, and pure platforming bliss. That’s what it seems that the team at Team Dehdehbon is working on, and I’m all in on it. While I’m not the world’s greatest speedrunner, I love trying to zip through stages as quickly as possible. This game looks like it’s going to give us all the tools we need to make that happen. Hell, they seem to encourage it, jabbing at players to see if they can beat a stage as quickly as possible. Consider the challenge accepted.

Developed by a two-person team, 2Buck and Deeb are putting their hearts and souls into Team Dehdehbon. Every time I see a little snippet of it pop up on my X account, I always smile. Partially because I know I’m going to rip into this game like a kid on Christmas, as it’s exactly the type of platformer I love to play. But also because it’s another example of a game that could only be brought to life through the magic of indie game development.

If you want to try it for yourself? Check out the Team Dehdehbon itch.io page, and give the extremely Early Access build a try. As the developers themselves warn on the page, this build is quite old, and plenty of progress has been made since it was made public. But if you want to try out a game that’s going to restore your faith in the fast-paced world of 2D platformers? Do yourself a solid and become a member of Team Dehdehbon.