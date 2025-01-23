Team Ninja and Platinum Games Are Teaming Up for ‘Ninja Gaiden 4,’ and I’m Going To Vomit (And a Shadow Drop of ‘Ninja Gaiden 2 Black’? Pinch Me)

What a world we live in. I can’t even process my feelings right now. Not only are we getting a new side-scrolling Ninja Gaiden game, but a new mainline entry in the series? Ninja Gaiden 4 has officially been revealed during the Xbox Developer_Direct 2025 showcase, and I can’t contain my excitement. I feel like I’m going to throw up. The immense joy I’m experiencing from seeing my boy Ryu back in the spotlight is something I can’t explain. And they’re partnering with Platinum Games to make this happen? Pinch me, I have to be dreaming.

Starting the Developer_Direct on the right foot, Ninja Gaiden 4 is preparing to blow our minds. Swapping between series veteran Ryu Hayabusa and newcomer “Raven”/Yakumo, I’m already foaming at the mouth to see what Platinum Games and Team Ninja can do together. Games like NieR: Automata and Bayonetta are certified action game classics, and Ninja Gaiden laid the groundwork. These teams coming together to make something of this caliber is bound to be historic.

Pair this with the announcement of Ragebound, and we’re eating better than ever this year. We’re eating like Kings and Queens. As I write this, I can’t even deny that I’ve got a pit in my stomach from pure excitement. I’m already Googling places that can put me into Cryosleep until Fall 2025 when Ninja Gaiden 4 comes out. But I could have never prepared for the second half of this announcement.

An Unreal Engine 5 Remake of ‘Ninja Gaiden 2’? What the Hell Is Going On at Microsoft Right Now?

The fact that we’re getting a new Ninja Gaiden is more than enough. But the fact that we’re getting a shadow-dropped UE5 remake of Ninja Gaiden 2 is even more insane. As one of the most iconic action games of all time, seeing it in UE5 is surreal. Characters look more beautiful than ever. The environments look absolutely stunning. And it’s available to play TODAY!? Okay, I’m very glad that everything is an Xbox right now.

The original Ninja Gaiden is why I bought an Xbox. If I didn’t have one already, Ninja Gaiden 4 would be the reason why I’d be buying an Xbox Series X. This is a surreal day for certain — and one I’m glad to experience. I can’t wait for Fall 2025 to come around. We’re so back.