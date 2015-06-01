Tear Up Your Local Star System with This Drone X-Wing

Hoover over new terrain with DIY drone designer extraordinaire Olivier C and his latest model the RC X-Wing. As the maker behind fantastic Milennium Falcon, TIE Interceptor, and Star Destroyer quadcopters, he knows how to pair imagination with a skill for intricacy when building out his drones. Watch the copter tear through a quaint French park in Olivier’s latest video below and keep an eye on his YouTube channel here—if the comments section is to be believed, an IRL Death Star is on the horizon.

