Ted Cruz Is Beefing With the Guy From ‘The Princess Bride’ on Twitter—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

After helping to bring about the biggest constitutional crisis in decades, Ted Cruz seems to be splitting his time between defending himself and arguing with actors on Twitter.

Videos by VICE

The right-wing GOP senator and former presidential candidate spent part of his Wednesday fighting with Cary Elwes, best known for his roles in “The Princess Bride” and the “Saw” series. Elwes tried to dig the Texas senator where it hurts, as Cruz is an extremely vocal fan of “The Princess Bride.”

“How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you?” Elwes tweeted in response to an interview where Cruz made the asinine argument that “the view of the left is that people are a disease” based on the plot of “The Avengers.”

.@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS. https://t.co/SqGxk0hK0Y — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 3, 2021

Cruz responded with a picture of an autographed poster signed by Elwes and dedicated to “Sen. Cruz.”

“Does this mean you want your picture back?” Cruz tweeted at Elwes.

“Nah you can keep it as a reminder of how tragic it is that you had to have someone forge your name,” Elwes tweeted back. “Which makes sense since you are a forgery.”

It’s Cruz’s second run-in with Elwes in less than a year. Last September, Cruz criticized a “Princess Bride” cast fundraiser for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, which Elwes promoted on Twitter.

Despite no evidence ever being produced of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election, Cruz repeatedly boosted former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he won the election and helped lead the objection to the certification of Electoral College votes in Pennsylvania and Arizona. After a pro-Trump riot in the Capitol temporarily halted the certification, Cruz denounced the violence but denied his own complicity in disrupting the peaceful transfer of power.

And round two of Cruz v. Elwes also comes on the heels of Cruz indulging in a days-long Twitter fight with writer/director/actor Seth Rogen last month over Rogen labeling Cruz a “fascist” following the Republican senator’s objection to the election results and the proceeding riot. Cruz responded, turning the “Pineapple Express” star’s criticism into a crusade against Hollywood.

“If you’re a rich, angry, Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you,” Cruz said. “If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much.”

Charming, civil, educated response. ⁦@Sethrogen⁩



If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you.



If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much. #JobsMatter pic.twitter.com/mwtMaBKiS2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 21, 2021

(Cruz has called for a national Right to Work law that would devastate labor unions. Rogen, as he pointed out, is in four unions.)

This went on for days, and then culminated, kind of, in Rogen calling Cruz a “fascist piece of shit” and Cruz calling Rogen a “moron.”

All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron.



It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech.



Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel.



BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left. https://t.co/i9o80vFtS0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2021

“This isn’t a Twitter ‘feud.’ @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government,” Rogen tweeted. “He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So fuck him.

This isn’t a Twitter “feud.” @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So fuck him. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

As unwelcoming as social media is for Cruz right now, his work life isn’t much better. Since the Capitol riot, Cruz has lost his communications director, who resigned; the editorial boards of major Texas newspapers have called for his removal from Congress; and even his own campaign chair from his 2016 run for president denounced him.

“Donald Trump and those who aided and abetted him in his relentless undermining of our Democracy—including Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz—must be denounced,” Chad Sweet, a former CIA operative, investment banker, and longtime Cruz confidante, wrote in a LinkedIn post two days after the vote. “In particular, I made it clear to Senator Cruz, whom I have known for years, before the Joint Session of Congress, that if he proceeded to object to the Electoral count of the legitimate slates of delegates certified by the states, I could no longer support him.”

More than 100 anti-Cruz billboards have gone up across Texas in recent weeks, according to the San Antonio Express-News, along with the message “You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked. Resign.”

The billboards are paid for by the Republican Accountability Project, a Never Trump Republican group, and are part of a $1 million billboard campaign aimed at Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley, and ten House Republicans who voted to overturn the election results.

A conservative-backed group is calling for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to resign – and they're using billboards to do it. This billboard was spotted here in San Antonio at Loop 410 between Ingram Road and Culebra.



Read more: https://t.co/eTN16H4pYF pic.twitter.com/R04cEBqtHZ — KENS 5 (@KENS5) February 3, 2021

“The left—and some grifters on the right—are consumed by partisan anger and rage,” a Cruz spokesperson told the San Antonio Express-News. “Sen. Cruz will continue to work for 29 million Texans in the Senate.”