Tesla Wants to Compete with Spotify and Apple Music

Tesla, the luxury carmaker, might enter the streaming music service race. According to a report from Recode, sources in the music industry say Tesla is in talks with major labels to license a proprietary music service. The service would come as part of the company’s cars, which currently include a high-tech dashboard and Internet connectivity.

According to Recode, Tesla is interested in starting with a web radio streaming service similar to Pandora, before possibly offering multiple tiers of service.

“We believe it’s important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose,” a Tesla spokesperson said. “Our goal is to simply achieve maximum happiness for our customers.”

Despite its prestigious reputation, the number of Tesla users is nowhere on par with the number of users on traditional streaming music services such as Spotify, which has at least 50 million paying subscribers, and Apple, which has 27 million paying subscribers. Recode reports Tesla has delivered more than 100,000 cars as of January and has 400,000 pre-orders for their Model 3 car, which will be released this summer.