Tesla’s Fastest Car in World Runs ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ at 60 FPS

Elon Musk has unveiled what he’s calling “the quickest production vehicle ever made” at a Tesla event Thursday night. Dubbe the Model S “Plaid,” Musk claimed the car can go from 0-60mph in under 2 seconds. If true, that’s very impressive. More impressive is that the Plaid comes with a computer that’s equivalent in power to a PlayStation 5. According to Musk, the Plaid is so powerful it can run Cyberpunk 2077 at 60FPS.

Musk teased the car-as-gaming rig feature of the Plaid while explaining the tablet and navigation features of the car.

“There’s never been a car that has state of the art infotainment,” he said. “This is at the level of a PlayStation 5. Think about the future where the car is often on autopilot. The entertainment is going to become increasingly important. You’re going to want to watch movies, play games, use the internet. This is actual PlayStation 5 level performance.”

He then demoed Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Tesla, a game which Sony famously removed from the PlayStation store and hasn’t allowed back. “Yes,” he said. “It can play Cyberpunk. It’s pretty great. Have fun in the game. It’s a high frame rate, it’ll hit 60 frames a second.”

Safe and ubiquitous self-driving cars are probably years away but that hasn’t stopped Musk from peddling the dream of gaming in traffic. The only advances he’s made are in the quality of the games available on Tesla’s tablet. He’d previously demoed a rudimentary mobile game you could play with Tesla’s steering wheel.

Cyberpunk 2077 running at 60FPS sounds great in theory. But is it running at 4K? Is it doing Ray tracing? These are the important questions gamers need answers to.