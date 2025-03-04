Texas Lt. Gov Is Focused on Crucial Issue—Renaming New York Strip Steaks

We have a bit of a civil war brewing between Texas and New York. No, they’re not battling it out for land (though, the Lonestar Star has more than enough to share), but rather the naming of one iconic food.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was the one who started this controversy when he voiced his concerns over the New York strip steak. Yes, that is a real sentence in 2025. He is now proposing to rename the cut “Texas strip.”

Videos by VICE

Clearly, he drew inspiration from the recent Kentucky Fried Chicken move to Texas and is trying to shoehorn the dish into the deal.

This Guy Wants to Rename New York Strip Steaks to Own the Libs

His premise is based on his state being the nation’s leader in beef production, boasting somewhere around 12.2 million cattle. Patrick also tossed in some political jabs, but we won’t get into that.

This all boils down to Patrick believing Texas should be honored in the name of the cut and not New York. If you’re wondering why the Big Apple is credited in the title anyway, it has to do with Delmonico’s Restaurant, based in the Big Apple. They’re the originator of the style. Patrick doesn’t give an F about that, though.

“Just because a New York restaurant named Texas Beef a New York Strip in the 19th century doesn’t mean we need to keep doing that,” he said.

Delmonico’s then shared a statement with the New York Post to explain how they were the ones who “pioneered these cuts of steak” and that they’ll never listen to whatever Texas has to say about renaming.

Now this war is far from over because New York is pissed off at Texas’ fighting words. According to the New York Post, Todd Shapiro, who owns the War Room restaurant in Albany, said he will sue the state for $1 million over their plans to rebrand the cut.

I’m not entirely sure on what grounds, but I’m grabbing my popcorn to sit back and watch this legal battle. Since the ordeal began, many New York steakhouse owners have chimed in with their annoyance at Patrick’s plan.

“This guy should find something else to do with his free time,” said Alan Rosen, who owns Junior’s in Brooklyn. He mentioned the country having more “pressing issues” than the name of a steak—including a measles outbreak in Texas.