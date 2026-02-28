The 3 U.S. States With the Most Liars

New analysis on American dishonesty, detailed by Study Finds, claims Americans tell an average of 11 lies per week, and that more than half have been cheated on. It ranks states using fraud reports, romance scam losses, identity theft rates, Google searches for phrases like “how to lie,” and traffic to Ashley Madison, the dating site for scummy adulterers.

The research was commissioned by Tarotoo, a company that provides astrology and tarot readings, meaning this is yet another sweeping “study” about American behavior brought to you by people who have no particular business conducting it. It’s not peer-reviewed social science. It is, however, a set of entertaining and largely frivolous talking points you shouldn’t take too seriously.

So, let’s take them too seriously.

Nevada, You Lying Liars

Topping the list is Nevada, where nearly one in five residents reportedly admit to lying often. The state logged almost 60,000 fraud reports last year, and Las Vegas ranked high as a place people visit to have affairs.

Second place went to Rhode Island, where 40 percent of respondents said they lie frequently, almost double the national average.

My home state of Florida followed close behind as a lying capitol, losing $92.5 million to romance scams in 2024, with Miami leading the country in Ashley Madison affair searches, particularly during the winter. Florida also recorded the highest per-capita identity theft rates.

When it comes to romance scams occurring on a per capita basis, Arizona is the undisputed leader in getting ripped off by people telling you they’re Tom Cruise and that they love you and that you should give them all of your retirement money.

Arizonans lost $53.7 million per capita to online romance scam artists, though California lost the most money overall at a whopping $156 million, meaning not as many people in California are getting romance scammed, but the ones that are lose a ton of money in the process.

Everyone Trustworthy Lives in North Dakota

Of course, since this was all funded by a company that has something to do with tarot cards, there is an astrology element involved. The study identified the states with the most residents born under Gemini, Libra, or Scorpio — the signs typically associated with deceit.

Texas is in the lead, while on the other end of the spectrum, you’ve got North Dakota ranked as the most trustworthy overall, quickly followed by Montana, South Dakota, and Ohio.

Is any of this information trustworthy? Unclear.