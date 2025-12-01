The Adults Who Devote Their Lives to Being Santa Claus

Every year, a certain kind of adult leans all the way in. They bleach their beards, buy velvet suits that cost more than their first car, and join groups with names like the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas. Then they tell researchers, with a straight face, that this is their life’s work.

Management scholar Christina Hymer and her colleagues surveyed 849 professional Santas and interviewed 53 of them for a study in the Academy of Management Journal. Many described Santa not as seasonal work, but as a calling, something with deep personal, moral, or spiritual weight. One Santa said putting on the suit felt “life changing,” like a switch flipping inside his chest.

The research, shared by StudyFinds, describes a “prototypical” Santa template: white, male, older, overweight, Christian, real beard, extroverted. Some men slide right into that mold and feel instantly legit. Others land in the role sideways and have to improvise their way into the myth.

Inside the Year-Round World of Professional Santas

A Black performer known as “Santa Apus” recalled calling a big-box retailer, leaving what he thought was a strong audition voicemail. The hiring manager raved about his voice, then asked, “Are you African American? Are you Black?” When he said yes, she told him, “We don’t hire any Black Santas or Hispanic Santas. We aren’t ready for that.” He stayed with the work anyway, describing it as part of his ministry and a way “to help bring people closer to Christ and to help us celebrate Christ’s birthday.”

Others battle more private doubts. An introverted mall Santa, “Santa Hercules,” remembered sitting in the chair while kids waved and shouted his name. Inside, he kept thinking, “You’re just Hercules, man. What the heck?”

Non-traditional Santas lean into storytelling. A thin Santa tells kids he is a “healthy Santa” and jokes, “What, how do you think I would look after I have been around to 4,978,296,485 homes and eaten their cookies?” A hearing-impaired Santa taps his cochlear implant and explains, “That’s a microphone to the North Pole…Bernard, the head elf, is listening… because he doesn’t want Santa to make any mistakes.”

Female Santa “Lynx” spends up to 90 minutes binding her chest and applying her beard for gigs, compared to the ten minutes many real-bearded guys report. She has been blocked from Santa schools and told to enroll in Mrs. Claus classes instead. She still shows up because, in her words, “Santa can embody that acceptance and joy and love and understanding.”

Some performers live as Santa all year, giving up public drinking, keeping the beard, and staying on their best behavior at the grocery store. Others hang up the suit in January and go back to being teachers, electricians, or retirees.

What keeps them coming back is that tiny, unguarded moment when the performance works. One Santa remembered walking into a room and seeing a kid’s jaw drop. “That look of awe,” he said. “It makes all this worth it right there.”