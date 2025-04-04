The Average Breakup Costs More Than You Think

Breaking up with a romantic partner is equal parts upsetting and financially draining in today’s economy.

Recent data from the finance app Frich found that the average cost of a breakup for Gen Z is $3,862. This includes expenses like housing, travel, dating, attending workout classes, and post-breakup spending, per The Post.

For example, a single girls’ night out cost over $90, while a post-breakup vacation was nearly $2,000 for some 20% of respondents. Not to mention, many Gen Zers were quick to rejoin the dating pool, spending an average of over $130 per date.

And don’t forget the post-breakup glow-ups, which often involve pricy workout classes and new hairstyles, often including cut and color.

If you lived with your partner, the breakup costs will likely be even more devastating, as you might go from sharing the price of rent to covering it on your own—unless, of course, you move back home or find a new roomie. This could also mean investing in new furniture or other household items, like kitchen appliances and such.

“Breaking up isn’t just an emotional upheaval: it’s a financial reset,” said Aleksandra Medina, CPO and Co-Founder of Frich, per The Post. “When you’ve shared a life (and a lease), the transition can feel overwhelming, from moving costs to rebalancing a solo budget.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean staying in an unfulfilling or unhealthy relationship. If you need to plan your escape, talk with loved ones so you’re not settling for less because of your financial woes.

And many of the expenses listed above are completely avoidable. For instance, do you really need to take those pricy pilates classes, or can you just do them at home with a YouTube video? And do you actually need to change your entire look, or can you hold off on that fresh wardrobe and new hair color? Choose your battles wisely.