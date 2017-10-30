The Best Looks of Tyler, The Creator’s 6th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

This past weekend was the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the annual music festival and carnival from Tyler, the Creator. This year was the sixth entry, and because it fell around Halloween, many attendees showed up dressed not only in Tyler’s Golf Wang clothing line (which is looking mighty fine), but some pretty goddamn good Halloween costumes. We had photographer The1point8 on the grounds covering the event, and he captured some of the best looks of the weekend. See them below (alongside some photos of people who will eternally be cooler than you and us), and take note if you need any last minute Halloween ideas.

The1point8 is a photographer based in Los Angeles. Follow him on Instagram.