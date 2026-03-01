The Best Options for Cloud Gaming in 2026

For gamers who live in areas with reliable internet speeds, cloud gaming is increasingly becoming a very appealing option for playing titles close to max settings without building a powerhouse PC and dropping thousands of dollars. There are a lot of different options, depending on where and what gamers want to play, so let’s take an inventory of the key cloud gaming offerings and what they each bring to the table in 2026.

Cloud Gaming Explained

Screenshot: PlayStation

Before jumping into the options available, let’s briefly explain what cloud gaming is for any gamers who might be new to the concept. In short, cloud gaming is any experience where the software is running on a remote machine and streaming to your device of choice. Sometimes that device is a PC, sometimes a console or a phone, or sometimes a handheld like the PlayStation Portal.

The key concept is that the hardware you are physically using to see and control the game is not the hardware that the game is actually running on. The software is running on a server farm somewhere, dependent on which service you are using.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Gamers who are primarily interested in high fidelity will find a lot to love about GeForce NOW. The Nvidia subscription service’s Ultimate tier is powered by RTX 50-series equivalent hardware and allows players with high internet speeds to max out the settings on games like Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Requiem, and loads more.

GeForce NOW Pricing Tiers

Free: 1-hour sessions, basic rigs.

Priority ($14.99/mo): 1080p/60fps, no queues.

Ultimate ($24.99/mo): 4K/120fps or 1080p/240fps, DLSS 4.0 support

GeForce NOW Game Library

GeForce NOW allows players to sync their Steam, Epic Games Store, and PC Game Pass libraries to gain access to those titles. It’s very important to note that the GeForce NOW subscription is not a subscription to a library of games like Game Pass. GeForce NOW is a subscription to the cloud gaming feature and then players can stream supported games from their own libraries.

GeForce NOW Supported Devices

GeForce NOW recently expanded its ecosystem with the addition of Fire TV Support. A lot of gamers will choose to use GeForce NOW via a less powerful PC, but there are tons of other options for streaming the service to mobile devices, gaming handhelds, and living room TVs.

Windows PC or Macs

Chromebooks

Linux machines

In browser

Android and iPhones

Steam Deck

ASUS ROG Ally

Lenovo Legion Go

MSI Claw

NVIDIA Shield TV

Android TV

Fire TV

Apple Vision Pro

Meta Quest 2, Pro, 3, and 3S

Pico 4 and 4 Ultra

The new Fire TV support is a great option for PC gamers who want to have the majority of their Steam library available to play on the big screen without waiting for the Valve Steam Machines.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Screenshot: PlayStation

PlayStation Plus Premium offers gamers who are already in the Sony ecosystem and amazing library of new and classic games to stream. The Sony library doesn’t focus on day one drops like Xbox Game Pass and instead relies on dipping into the extensive library of high-quality fan-favorites from Sony’s modern and classic libraries.

PS Plus Premium Pricing

$17.99/month

$159.99/year

Game Library

Unlike GeForce NOW, PS Plus Premium is mostly about the library of included games that come along with the subscription fee.

The subscription includes over 700 games across PS5, PS4, and “Classic” eras (PS1-PS3). Many of the biggest PS5 hits arrive on the PlayStation Plus Premium library about a year or so after their release.

Supported Devices

Although Sony has an amazing library of games included in the subscription, it has a somewhat limited ecosystem of supported hardware to stream them to. This isn’t a big dealbreaker for most fans, since the subscription only really makes sense if you already own a PS4 or PS5 already.

PS4 or PS5

PlayStation Portal

PC

It’s well worth noting that the PlayStation Portal added cloud streaming support after its initial launch and has become a fantastic companion devices for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. At $199.99, the PlayStation Portal is one of the best deals in handheld gaming in 2026.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Screenshot: Microsoft

With Xbox Cloud finally out of its extended beta period, the offering is positioned to offer one of the most extensive library of cloud supported games on the market.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Price

Unfortunately, the price of Xbox Game Pass continues to creep up across tiers and it doesn’t seem unlikely that another price hike will come at some point. For now, here is how this tier is looking:

$19.99/month

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Supported Library

Game Pass in a massive library of games and many of them support cloud streaming. The full library includes more than 500 games and the vast majority of highlight day one releases continue to include the cloud streaming support.

Game Pass Cloud Streaming Supported Devices

Xbox consoles

PC

Native apps on Samsung/LG TVs

the ROG Xbox Ally handheld

browser-based support for iOS/Android.

The Verdict

The nice thing about this decision is that each of the big three options actually offer a fairly different value proposition. That means that gamers can select the service that really aligns with what they are most looking for when it comes to cloud gaming:

High-end PC experience – For gamers who want to experience the highest fidelity and feel like they’re behind the wheel of the most powerful PCs on the market, GeForce NOW is the best option.

Extensive library and day one support – Gamers who want to play the latest major releases at launch without an additional purchase will feel most at home on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Narrative single-player experiences and longtime Sony fans – Gamers who are already in the PS5 ecosystem and want to continue exploring Sony’s massive back catalog of hits will get the most bang for their buck out of PS Plus Premium. The value goes up even higher if they have a Portal in the house, as well.

That should be everything gamers need to know as they are shopping around for cloud gaming options in 2026. There are a few other options on the market that they may want to explore, like Amazon Luna, but the majority of fans will find what they’re looking for with the main three offerings.