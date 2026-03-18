The Breeders Just Added a Bunch More 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

The Breeders have announced a slate of summer U.S. tour dates for summer 2026.

The indie rock band, fronted by twin sisters Kim and Kelley Deal, will be taking their show on the road for two separate stretches: one in June and one in July.

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Kim Deal of the Breeders performs onstage at day 3 of Ohana Festival held at Doheny State Beach on September 29, 2024 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

The announcement comes in addition to a previously announced string of west coast dates. The tour kicks off June 18 in Portland, Maine. The run includes shows in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; and San Diego, California. Notable dates include LA’s Hollywood Palladium and a two-night stand at San Francisco’s iconic Castro Theater.

The Breeders are also appearing at Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, Massachusetts on June 26-28. The final show of the tour is in support of My Chemical Romance at Denver’s Coors Field on August 27.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

The BReeders 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Presale for the newly announced Breeders 2026 tour dates is active now at Ticketmaster. General onsale will begin Friday, March 20 at 10 AM local time. Previously announced dates are already onsale (and selling out!). Head to Ticketmaster to get your tickets.

You can also find The Breeders tickets, even to sold-out dates, on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

06/19 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

06/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National

06/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

06/24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

06/26-28 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

06/28 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

08/18 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square *

08/20 – Seattle, WA @ ZooTunes at Woodland Park Zoo *

08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

08/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound

08/27 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field #

* = w/ Team Dresch

# = w/ My Chemical Romance