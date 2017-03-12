The Chainsmokers Will Make Their ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut in April

The Chainsmokers are set to make their Saturday Night Live debut on April 8 during an episode featuring comedian Louis C.K. The show made the announcement last night during their live episode featuring actress Scarlett Johansson and Lorde.

Since the announcement, the band has gleefully taken to social media to share their excitement. The band will reportedly perform brand new music from their upcoming debut album on the show.

Videos by VICE

Never in our wildest dreams did I ever think this would be possible! — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers)March 12, 2017

Louis CK is our favorite comedian, we are playing brand new music on SNL from the album on a show we admired since we were kids! — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers)March 12, 2017

“But for real, is this actually happening… are we dreaming…,” the band tweeted early this morning.

The performance comes one day after Memories Do Not Open, their debut album, is set to drop. In September, we asked if the Chainsmokers are really “just frat bro dudes” in disguise.