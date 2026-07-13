This Red Light Therapy Vibrator Is The Epitome of Habitmaxxxing

In case you didn’t know, people have been putting red lights on their crotches—all in the name of therapy. Somehow, those Darth Vader-esque red light therapy masks have trickled down into every layer of wellness, including sexual wellness. The latest to join the trend is luxury pleasure brand LELO with its new and improved Mona Spectra.

The Mona Spectra is a new model of the LELO Mona G-spot toy, released a few years ago. It has become a staple in the Swedish brand’s pleasure lineup, and now its talents have merged with every beauty girl’s favorite: red light therapy. Red light therapy, also known medically as photobiomodulation, is a form of treatment that emits red light to target specific areas. It has been used for generations to assist in healing cancer and is now more commonly used in skincare.

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According to LELO, this toy model “may support intimate comfort and overall tissue vitality while delivering deep, powerful orgasms.” Mona Spectra uses near-infrared light (850nm), green (525nm~535nm), and blue (465nm~475nm) settings, which are powerful LED settings. However, not much has been shared about the irradiance level, which is what determines how much of the red light touches your skin.

In an interview about red light therapy, Dr. Sarah de la Torre, MD, spoke to VICE about the treatment as a whole. She shared that “red light therapy has several benefits, from “increased circulation and collagen synthesis” to “reduced inflammation.” It’s also very beneficial to women in perimenopause as it can assist with wetness and tissue health.

So, in the case of the Mona Spectra, it could be effective, but we’d love to see a thorough sex study that supports this as a legitimate, at-home treatment for tissue and deeper orgasms.

Now, for the fun part: your pleasure. It’s still a G-spot wand, except this version has sensorial ribbing for added stimulation. Think of it like a condom that’s ribbed for your pleasure, except it’s meant to be much softer, as the toy is made of body-safe silicone and not rubber.

Best of all, you can control this toy using your app so you can truly stack your self-care habits. Like with any LELO app-compatible product, you unlock 2 more intensity settings when you use the app. Think of these as pre-set masturbation settings that are already provided for you.

It’s also waterproof, so don’t be afraid to run a bath as you enjoy your habit stacking.

Shop LELO’s Mona Spectra.