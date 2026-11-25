Grand Theft Auto VI players can find the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Splinter hiding in a sewer in East Lummox County. Here’s where to find the GTA 6 TMNT Easter egg, when the turtles appear, and how to scan the mysterious green ooze.

GTA 6 TMNT Easter Egg Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Easter egg is in the East Lummox County sewers, just south of Lake Tallaloko and below the M7 Weed Grow Illegal Operation. You can visit the sewers at any time, but we recommend going after 10 PM in-game to see the turtles and Splinter.

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Here’s the exact location of the TMNT Easter egg in GTA 6 on the Leonida Map:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Find the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

After 10 PM, hop over the guardrail along the road and walk down the embankment until you see a sewer opening with green water flowing out. On the east side of the opening, you’ll find four turtles and a rat huddled together next to two empty pizza boxes. Cowabunga!

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Approach slowly if you want a closer look. Splinter can get spooked and sprint away if you get too close.

How to Scan the Mysterious Ooze in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Look just above where the turtles are gathered for a crack in the sewer wall with green ooze spilling out. Open the Waink Me app on your in-game phone and scan the ooze to log the Mysterious Ooze landmark.

The green ooze is a nod to the mutagen that transformed Splinter, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. Between that and the empty pizza boxes, Rockstar makes it pretty clear who’s living in this sewer!

For more Grand Theft Auto VI secrets check out our GTA 6 Pennywise and Scarface Easter Egg guides.