In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can get jumpscared by Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The creepy IT Easter egg takes place in a West Ocean Beach elevator, but you can only trigger it during a short window at night. Here’s where to find Pennywise in GTA 6 and what to look for when you get there.

GTA 6 Pennywise IT Easter Egg Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Pennywise Easter egg in GTA 6 is inside the Haymarket Building in West Ocean Beach between 10 PM and 2 AM in-game. To make it easier to find, we’ve marked the building’s exact location on the Leonida map below.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Trigger the Pennywise Easter Egg in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Arrive at the Haymarket Building between 10 PM and 2 AM and walk into the lobby through the front entrance. You’ll know the Pennywise encounter is active if the elevator on the left has a “Sorry Out of Order” sign on it. You’ll also spot Pennywise’s iconic red balloon and hear his music playing.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If the sign is up, open the elevator next to it. You’ll see a bunch of creepy balloons floating inside. Step in and take the elevator up to the roof.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

As the elevator goes up, the balloons will slowly start to pop and the lights will flicker out. Pennywise will then appear right in front of you and attack you with a machete. Okay, it’s not THE Pennywise, but it’s more like a Florida Man version of the cosmic entity.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

What Do You Get for Finding Pennywise in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

After the jumpscare, step out of the elevator and pick up the Carnival Ticket on the floor. The reward is a coupon for a free pair of underpants, which is pretty fitting after what just happened in the elevator.

There’s no unique weapon to collect here, but if you’re a fan of Stephen King or IT, the Pennywise Easter egg is worth the trip to West Ocean Beach after dark. For more secret Easter eggs, check out our GTA 6 Ghost Ship Easter Egg guide.