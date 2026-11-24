In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can unlock a Legendary Cursed Knife by solving the St. Lucia Lighthouse mystery. Here is where to find the GTA 6 Ghost Ship Easter Egg and how to solve it to unlock the rare melee weapon.

GTA 6 Ghost Ship Easter Egg Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The GTA 6 Ghost Ship Easter Egg can be found at the St. Lucia Lighthouse on Little Hardin Island between 10 PM and 4 AM in-game. To get there, travel to Vinewood Beach and then swim across to the island just north of it.

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To make it easier to find, we’ve provided a map below showing the exact location where you can start the GTA 6 Ghost Ship quest:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Solve the St. Lucia Lighthouse Ghost Ship Easter Egg in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Arrive at the St. Lucia Lighthouse after 10 PM and use the ladder to climb to the top of it. Once you reach the light, you will see two ghosts fighting each other. Let the sequence play out until both spirits fall off the edge of the lighthouse.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Next, climb back down the lighthouse, where you will now find a photo of the two deceased sailors on the ground. Pick it up and make sure to flip it over.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You will now want to head to an abandoned house that is located on an island just west of the St. Lucia Lighthouse. Here is a map showing its exact location:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Walk up the stairs leading to the abandoned house and break down the door. Immediately turn right and pick up the sailors’ diary, which can be found in the fireplace. Read the journal and then close it.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

We are now going to need a boat to find the Ghost Ship. Thankfully, there is actually a speedboat directly across from the island where the abandoned house is located.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Hop in the speedboat and head directly east of the St. Lucia Lighthouse to trigger the Ghost Ship sequence.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

We’ve marked the exact spot on the map below, as triggering the Easter egg can be a bit finicky if you aren’t in the right area. It also needs to be between 10 PM and 4 AM in-game for this part of the quest to work.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You will know you are in the right spot when fog starts to roll in around you and your boat’s engine suddenly cuts out. After listening to the ghostly sounds, it’s time to dive into the ocean to unlock the Legendary Cursed Knife.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

GTA 6 Cursed Knife Location – How to Get the Legendary Weapon

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You can find the Legendary Cursed Knife in GTA 6 inside a sunken shipwreck east of the St. Lucia Lighthouse.After triggering the Ghost Ship sequence, jump into the ocean in front of your stalled boat and dive directly below it.

Once you reach the sunken shipwreck, you will see the knife glowing underwater. Simply swim over to it and pick it up to add the Legendary melee weapon to your inventory.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

And with that, the mystery of the Ghost Ship Easter Egg in GTA 6 is solved. However, if you want to see an extra spooky scene, you can head back to the St. Lucia Lighthouse and use your binoculars to see the actual Ghost Ship out on the ocean.

For more Grand Theft Auto VI secret weapons, check out our How to Get the Hellspawn Shotgun in GTA 6 guide.