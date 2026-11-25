I hate blueberry. I also write about weed for a living, which is how I ended up reviewing a jar of blueberry THC gummies in July. The surprising part is that I’m recommending them again in November. Cornbread Hemp got me on the flavor. And now, Black Friday got me on the price.

Cornbread Hemp’s Black Friday sale is buy one, get one free with code BOGO. A 20-count jar of Blueberry Breeze usually goes for $49.99. Right now, that same $49.99 gets you 40 gummies, or about $1.25 each. You could double up on blueberry. Personally, I want some say in what flavor I end up eating for the next few weeks.

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How did I end up recommending blueberry?

What I remember about Blueberry Breeze is that I could actually taste the berry. If you’ve ever eaten a blue gummy and had to check the bag to figure out which fruit it was supposed to be, you understand the distinction. I liked them so much, I ended up picking Cornbread as the best organic option in my guide to THC gummies.

Each gummy has 10mg THC + 10mg CBD. I tried one at night, and it took a little over an hour before I noticed much. Even then, one felt pretty subtle for my tolerance. These sound right for the part of the night when I’ve changed into sweats and ready to settle down.

What I’d Pick for the free jar

I wrote about Cornbread’s CBD Sleep Gummies and Whole Flower CBD Oil earlier this year. Between the oil and the gummies, the gummies get my vote here. The lowest-strength jar costs the same $49.99 as Blueberry Breeze, and each piece has 25mg CBD + 1mg THC. That’s a pretty big difference if you’re deciding which jar to open at the end of the night.

The flavor is strawberry, though there’s a lot more going on in that ingredient list. Cornbread uses chamomile, lavender, and valerian root, all things you’d find in a bedtime tea. There are even rose petals in there. If you usually skip sleep gummies because they have melatonin, these leave it out.

What about the THC seltzers?

I put salt and Tajín on my watermelon, so you can probably guess which flavor I liked best when I reviewed Cornbread Hemp’s THC seltzer variety pack. The Salted Watermelon seltzer reminded me of eating a cold slice with a little red chili. I liked it enough to give the 5mg can a VICE Editor’s Choice award during 4/20 this year.

The pack I tried also had Peach Iced Tea, Raspberry Limeade, and Blueberry Breeze. Each can had 5mg THC and zero CBD. One thing to know before you start picking flavors for the long weekend: Cornbread excludes seltzers from the BOGO. Blueberry Breeze qualifies when you buy it in a gummy jar. In a can, you’re paying full price.

One of each, please

Apparently I’ll pay for blueberry gummies now. Forty of them might be pushing it, though. I’d get one jar of the Blueberry Breeze I already know I like and use the freebie to try the strawberry CBD Sleep Gummies. That gives me 20 blueberry gummies and 30 strawberry ones for $49.99.

Cornbread also throws in a gift if you spend $90. But I’d be happy getting out of there for under $50. If you want the same pair, pick the 25mg CBD strength on the sleep gummies, add both jars, and enter code BOGO at checkout.