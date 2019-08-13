‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Trailer Is Extremely Exhausting

Jim Henson’s 1982 puppet masterpiece The Dark Crystal is so strange, compelling, and, well, dark, that it makes Labyrinth look like an episode of Sesame Street (save for David Bowie’s prominent bulge). The movie deeply traumatized an entire generation of children, but it’s also a stone-cold classic that built a fantasy world so real and inventive that James Cameron is probably still trying to steal pieces of it for his Avatar sequels.

And now, Netflix is bringing us back to Thra at the end of August for a highly-anticipated Dark Crystal prequel series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The streaming service released the first trailer for the show Tuesday morning, and if you thought the original Dark Crystal was a lot, prepare yourself—this one is even more extra than its unwieldy title.

Videos by VICE

Just watch, if you dare:

The trailer might be be overwhelming, but this one might actually be pretty great, if we can get through an entire season of weird puppets and CG landscapes without a brain hemorrhage. The production work is staggering, and there’s an almost absurd amount of voice talent attached—the cast list includes everybody from Taron Egerton to Lena Headey to Mark Hamill to Sigourney Weaver to Helena Bonham-Carter. Even Keegan-Michael Key makes an appearance, apparently. And Andy Samberg, for some reason!

That sounds good and all, but that trailer alone is still completely exhausting. Thankfully, it’s only two and a half minutes long, and if you take a little moment to decompress from the epic fantasy onslaught that you just witnessed, you can realize that this show actually looks pretty good, and—oh, wait. People are horny for the terrifying bird puppets, too, apparently:

So does anyone else think the skeksis from The Dark Crystal are kind of hot, or — Crew Sweet (@anti_developmnt) May 30, 2019

imagine a dark crystal themed burlesque show starring chamberlain the sexy skeksis — 🌏🔎Leigh Alexander 🐬💿✨ (@leighalexander) February 26, 2015

https://twitter.com/honkydancer/status/1161298895655170049

This is a lot right now.