‘The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered’ Released A Month Ago and Players Are Still Waiting for a Patch

Despite launching over a month ago, many The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered players are still desperately waiting for a patch. While the remake was widely applauded for its incredible production values, the RPG is riddled with performance issues. And no, we aren’t talking about the usual Bethesda bugs that we all secretly love.

If you haven’t heard about the recent Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered performance issues, you’re not alone. Like many fans, I was absolutely ecstatic when Bethesda shadow-dropped the RPG on April 22. But, like many players, I quickly got distracted by newer titles such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and DOOM: The Dark Ages. So I only spent a few hours exploring the shiny new HD remake of Cyrodiil before quitting the game. I promise I’m going to circle back to Oblivion eventually!

That said, I recently learned about the performance issues when I stumbled upon a thread on Reddit. Titled “Despite millions of players, we are still waiting for a patch, go Bethesda!”, the thread was full of players desperately waiting for a fix. Here’s the deal: Oblivion Remastered is filled with bugs—and not the charming old Bethesda bugs from the original 2005 release. From broken story quests to busted magic VFX, the remaster has some serious issues.

However, the most severe problem is a memory leak in The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered, which worsens the longer you play. Digital Foundry actually did a deep breakdown of the performance problems, and it’s not pretty. Basically, the more hours you spend in Oblivion, the more your game breaks. So, it makes sense why fans are desperately waiting for a launch patch that addresses some of these issues.

Players Are Still in the Dark About When A Patch Is Coming

According to players on the Oblivion Reddit forum, Bethesda has gone weeks without communicating about the performance issues. And in all fairness to the studio, the remake was actually developed by Virtuos. So we may be waiting on that team to make the announcement. But regardless of who addresses it, players have largely been kept in the dark since launch.

Oblivion player’s vented about the situation online. A user wrote “I don’t know what would be worse. The continued radio silence, or making an announcement that a potential patch is still ways away.” Another user commented “Knowing when a patch is coming is always better than being kept in the dark. More so for a game that is in dire need for bug fixes and optimization.” One comment jokingly vented “I’ll finish the game before they patch it.”

According to many players, their game tends to crash when entering or exiting a city. The memory leak issue specifically worsens the more hours you spend playing the remake. Given that Oblivion is a massive RPG, this is obviously a problem. It also bears repeating that many of these issues aren’t bugs carried over from the original release—these are new glitches introduced by The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered. Whenever a launch patch comes out, many players will be patiently waiting.