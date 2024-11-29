The Epic Games Store Has an Amazing, Underrated Free Roguelike You Can Grab Now

The Epic Games Store is a low-key verifiable gold mine when it comes to free games! Every week, the platform offers up a free game or two for players to enjoy! This week (from now until December 5), you’ll be able to download Brotato, a charming roguelike that has no business being as great as it is!

So, why Brotato, you might ask? Well, the Epic Games Store is giving you a game with an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam review consensus! If you don’t believe in the distinctive roguelike yet? Well, maybe I’ll let the community speak for its strength! Thank you in advance, Unullness!

“Bought this game the same week Co-Op came out to play with friends. One of the best purchases I have ever made. Super easy to get into [roguelike] and 90% of the hours I have so far have been co-op. I can see myself putting hundreds of hours into this both co op and solo, making builds is far more satisfying compared to something like vampire survivors. The price is also absurd, extremely cheap for what you get. Had it not been for the co-op I probably would’ve kept glancing over it, but like I said it’s one of the best purchases I’ve made and if you’re on the fence I recommend checking it out.”

the epic games store has one more surprise up its sleeve

So, yeah, download Brotato as soon as you can on the Epic Games Store! …But, wait. What about free games beyond that? Hold on, I think I see something related to Star Wars. Oh, okay! So, from December 5 to December 12, you know what’ll be available for free on the Epic Games Store? Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Brotato is a major get for the Epic Games Store, don’t get it twisted! But, Lego Star Wars? Need it. The Lego games are low-key the most consistent, fun games on the market! Endless co-op fun and shenanigans! Plus, you’ll be getting it for free from its usual price of $49.99! If that’s not a steal, I don’t know what to tell you! Are you a real gamer if you don’t take advantage of these Epic Games Store deals?