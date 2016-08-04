Hear a New Song from The Faint Off Their Retrospective Collection, ‘CAPSULE:1999-2016’



Photo: Bill Sitzmann

Omaha electro-punk pioneers The Faint have amassed a ton of danceable bangers over the years—at least 16 by their count. They’ve compiled them all in a new collection called CAPSULE:1999-2016, a retrospective which covers the 17-year period when keyboardist Jacob Thiele brought a techno vibe to their art-rock sound, before departing recently. It pulls from Blank-Wave Arcade, Danse Macabre, Wet From Birth, Fasciinatiion, and Doom Abuse. (Nothing from pre-Blank-Wave days because they’ll be the first to admit that they had no idea what they were doing then. Sorry, Media fans!). The tracklist pretty closely resembles the band’s setlist, so if you’ve gotten sweaty with them over the last few years, you’ll recognize the songs included, such as “Agenda Suicide” and “Southern Belles in London Sing” and the one that started it all, “Worked Up So Sexual.” They also threw on “Young & Realistic,” a single they released earlier this year and two new bonus tracks: “Skylab1979” and “ESP.” You can listen to “Skylab1979” below to get a feel for The Faint’s next chapter as they look ahead to the future.

CAPSULE:1999-2016 will be released on Saddle Creek on CD on September 30 and on 2XLP on silver vinyl which includes a bonus EP of the new tracks on October 28. We’re not telling you how to run your music collection or nothin’, but obviously go for the vinyl. The Faint is on tour soon with Gang of Four. Dates below.

09.29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

09.30 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

10.01 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

10.02 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall *

10.05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

10.06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

10.07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero Theatre *

10.08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10.10 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

10.11 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage *

10.13 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

10.14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall *

10.15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

10.17 – Scottsdale, AZ @ LiveWire *

10.18 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

10.20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Mayan Theater *

10.21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10.22 – 10.23 – Santa Ana, CA @ Beach Goth V

10.23 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

10.25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

10.26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

10.28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue *

10.29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

10.31 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium *

*with Gang Of Four & Pictureplane