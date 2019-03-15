The Fun Drama of F1 Racing and the Bleak Reality of Presidential Races

Wait, what is FORMULA 1 RACING doing on a Waypoint podcast? Well thanks to a slow night for Danielle’s EMS work, she fell head-over-heels in love with Netflix’s new Drive to Survive series. Listen to Danielle and Natalie get caught up in the drama of tire changes and team budgets in the most lavish motorsport in the world, while Rob tries not to hog the microphone or get everyone to sign up for F1 TV. Meanwhile, the gang has been trying to figure out their exact level of dread for a Biden presidential campaign, with help from Jamelle Bouie’s column on “The Trouble with Biden“. And oh, there is trouble.

