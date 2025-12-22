The Game Reveals Why He Didn’t Show Up to Kendrick Lamar’s Massive ‘Pop Out’ Concert

Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert back in 2024 was one of the most impactful moments in recent hip-hop history. It was one of the rare forms of unity in an environment that can feel especially fractured and individualistic. But for one night, artists all over the West Coast came together. A lot of street politics were put to the side. Even some of LA’s creative oddities, like Tyler, the Creator and Steve Lacy, came out for the massive festivities. Outside of a small selection of artists, seemingly everyone showed up. However, one notable absence was Compton’s The Game.

However, now, he’s explaining that there was actually a seemingly worthwhile reason why he didn’t show up that night. In fact, it’s the same reason that made such an evening such a difficult feat in the first place: politics. Recently, The Game spoke on the Back on Figg Podcast, where he insisted that the reason he was MIA was to avoid any issues. Sure, there were plenty of street rivals scattered all over the place. But Game argues that he didn’t want to exacerbate any issues more than they had to be.

The Game Blames Gang Politics for Why He Didn’t Show Up at Kendrick’s ‘Pop Out’

“It’s too much gang politics with me when I come somewhere,” he says. “It was n***as at the Pop Out that I don’t fuck with. So, why go to the Pop Out? Bring my homies to the Pop Out, get into a confrontation at the Pop Out when a n***a is having a great moment, bro?”

When the interviewer questions this line of thinking and notes that the night was all about unity, The Game led with a bit more skepticism. Ultimately, despite the goals, nothing is ever promised. Consequently, he’d rather avoid any conflict wherever it’s necessary. “You say that, but all it [takes] is one n***a from this shit to get out of pocket with one n***a. And that’s what comes with me,” he emphasizes.

One thing The Game wants to try to make clear is that it wasn’t about being scared. He argues that nothing would happen to him regardless, that he could roll solo if he really wanted to do so. But even if something did, in fact, happen, Game feels confident in the fact that he’s covered anywhere he goes. “If something happened to me, whoever did it is getting smoked, n***a. Period. Because my shit is already in position,” he says.