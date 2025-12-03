The Iconic Actor Who Had His Own ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Toilet Moment

One of the more unforgettable moments from 1994’s Dumb and Dumber was when Harry Dunne, played by Jeff Daniels, had to use the restroom on the night of his first date with Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly). After being served a laxative cocktail courtesy of Jim Carrey’s Lloyd Christmas, Harry finds himself violently emptying his bowels as soon as he arrives at Mary’s house. The kicker for poor Harry? The toilet isn’t in working order—and not because of what he’s just put it through. Refresh your memory below if you must.

Play video

The scene took a lot out of Daniels, whose agents actually tried to talk him out of starring in the movie. He’d been considered a serious actor up until that point, and they didn’t think it was a step in the right direction for him. Despite their warnings, Daniels was eager to shake things up and give comedy a try. He also wanted to work with Carrey, who’d become a huge star that year following the release of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

It was Carrey who gave Daniels the encouragement he needed when it came time for his big bathroom moment. Before shooting began, Daniels said to Carrey, “This is either the beginning of my career or the end of it.” Carrey assured him it would be great and that he just had to “go all the way with it.” And go all the way he did: “That was a couple hours of porcelain gymnastics,” Daniels told USA Today in 2024. “And that close-up when they pop in tight on my red face. I had been doing it so long, I had almost passed out.”

He realized that his efforts had paid off when he met Clint Eastwood at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament some time after that. Eastwood walked up to Daniels in the breakfast tent at the event and immediately told him, “I saw Dumb and Dumber.” “The toilet scene?” he continued, “That happened to me.” Apparently, the Dirty Harry star had been dating a woman he was trying to impress, but he’d eaten some shellfish that didn’t agree with him earlier in the day, resulting in him having his own little bathroom mishap. Still no word on whether or not he dumped the toilet bowl out the window afterward, however.

Daniels would go on to work with Eastwood on the mystery-thriller Blood Work in 2002.