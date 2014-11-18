We May Soon Get a Taco Emoji (and a Hot Dog and Prayer Beads and…)

When we last left off, the Unicode Consortium—the official gatekeepers of the international Unicode Standard—had announced a major, approximately 250 character addition to The Unicode Standard, the numerical glossasry of keyboard characters and symbols. While we’ve yet to see “Beamed Descending Musical Notes” appear in our iPhone keyboards, a new update to the Unicode Standard promises that a much-needed symbol will soon be part of our neo-pictographic vocabularies: the taco.

From the Unicode Consortium

According to a blog post on the Unicode Consortium’s website, “The Unicode Consortium has accepted 37 new emoji characters as candidates for Unicode 8.0, scheduled for mid-2015. These are candidates—not yet finalized—so some may not appear in the release. There are many possible emoji that could be added, but releases need to be restricted to a manageable number. Many other emoji characters, such as other food items and symbols of religious significance, are still being assessed, and could appear in a future release of the Unicode Standard.”

So while fly-fishing may still have to be typed out by thumb, a whole host of new characters and expressions will become available. Here’s a list of the new emoji we can expect in 2015:

Missing Top Sports Symbols

CRICKET BAT AND BALL

VOLLEYBALL

FIELD HOCKEY STICK AND BALL

ICE HOCKEY STICK AND PUCK

TABLE TENNIS PADDLE AND BALL

BADMINTON RACQUET AND BIRDIE

Faces, Hands, and Zodiac Symbols

ZIPPER-MOUTH FACE

MONEY-MOUTH FACE

FACE WITH THERMOMETER

NERD FACE

THINKING FACE

FACE WITH ROLLING EYES

UPSIDE-DOWN FACE

FACE WITH HEAD-BANDAGE

ROBOT FACE

HUGGING FACE

SIGN OF THE HORNS

CRAB

SCORPION

LION FACE

BOW AND ARROW

AMPHORA

Symbols of Religious Significance

PRAYER BEADS

KAABA

MOSQUE

SYNAGOGUE

MENORAH WITH NINE BRANCHES

PLACE OF WORSHIP

DHYANI BUDDHA

Most Popularly Requested Emoji

HOT DOG

TACO

BURRITO

BOTTLE WITH POPPING CORK

POPCORN

TURKEY

UNICORN FACE

CHEESE WEDGE

All we’re really wondering is whether Nick Offerman has started handcrafting a super-sized wooden taco yet. Visit the Unicode Consortium’s blog to view the official announcement.

