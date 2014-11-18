VICE
We May Soon Get a Taco Emoji (and a Hot Dog and Prayer Beads and…)

When we last left off, the Unicode Consortium—the official gatekeepers of the international Unicode Standard—had announced a major, approximately 250 character addition to The Unicode Standard, the numerical glossasry of keyboard characters and symbols. While we’ve yet to see “Beamed Descending Musical Notes” appear in our iPhone keyboards, a new update to the Unicode Standard promises that a much-needed symbol will soon be part of our neo-pictographic vocabularies: the taco. 

According to a blog post on the Unicode Consortium’s website, “The Unicode Consortium has accepted 37 new emoji characters as candidates for Unicode 8.0, scheduled for mid-2015. These are candidates—not yet finalized—so some may not appear in the release. There are many possible emoji that could be added, but releases need to be restricted to a manageable number. Many other emoji characters, such as other food items and symbols of religious significance, are still being assessed, and could appear in a future release of the Unicode Standard.”

So while fly-fishing may still have to be typed out by thumb, a whole host of new characters and expressions will become available. Here’s a list of the new emoji we can expect in 2015: 

Missing Top Sports Symbols

  • CRICKET BAT AND BALL
  • VOLLEYBALL
  • FIELD HOCKEY STICK AND BALL
  • ICE HOCKEY STICK AND PUCK
  • TABLE TENNIS PADDLE AND BALL
  • BADMINTON RACQUET AND BIRDIE

Faces, Hands, and Zodiac Symbols

  • ZIPPER-MOUTH FACE

  • MONEY-MOUTH FACE

  • FACE WITH THERMOMETER

  • NERD FACE

  • THINKING FACE

  • FACE WITH ROLLING EYES

  • UPSIDE-DOWN FACE

  • FACE WITH HEAD-BANDAGE

  • ROBOT FACE

  • HUGGING FACE

  • SIGN OF THE HORNS

  • CRAB

  • SCORPION

  • LION FACE

  • BOW AND ARROW

  • AMPHORA

Symbols of Religious Significance

  • PRAYER BEADS

  • KAABA

  • MOSQUE

  • SYNAGOGUE

  • MENORAH WITH NINE BRANCHES

  • PLACE OF WORSHIP

  • DHYANI BUDDHA

Most Popularly Requested Emoji

  • HOT DOG

  • TACO

  • BURRITO

  • BOTTLE WITH POPPING CORK

  • POPCORN

  • TURKEY

  • UNICORN FACE

  • CHEESE WEDGE

All we’re really wondering is whether Nick Offerman has started handcrafting a super-sized wooden taco yet. Visit the Unicode Consortium’s blog to view the official announcement.

