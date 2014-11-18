We May Soon Get a Taco Emoji (and a Hot Dog and Prayer Beads and…)

When we last left off, the Unicode Consortium—the official gatekeepers of the international Unicode Standard—had announced a major, approximately 250 character addition to The Unicode Standard, the numerical glossasry of keyboard characters and symbols. While we’ve yet to see “Beamed Descending Musical Notes” appear in our iPhone keyboards, a new update to the Unicode Standard promises that a much-needed symbol will soon be part of our neo-pictographic vocabularies: the taco.
According to a blog post on the Unicode Consortium’s website, “The Unicode Consortium has accepted 37 new emoji characters as candidates for Unicode 8.0, scheduled for mid-2015. These are candidates—not yet finalized—so some may not appear in the release. There are many possible emoji that could be added, but releases need to be restricted to a manageable number. Many other emoji characters, such as other food items and symbols of religious significance, are still being assessed, and could appear in a future release of the Unicode Standard.”
Videos by VICE
So while fly-fishing may still have to be typed out by thumb, a whole host of new characters and expressions will become available. Here’s a list of the new emoji we can expect in 2015:
Missing Top Sports Symbols
- CRICKET BAT AND BALL
- VOLLEYBALL
- FIELD HOCKEY STICK AND BALL
- ICE HOCKEY STICK AND PUCK
- TABLE TENNIS PADDLE AND BALL
- BADMINTON RACQUET AND BIRDIE
Faces, Hands, and Zodiac Symbols
- ZIPPER-MOUTH FACE
-
MONEY-MOUTH FACE
-
FACE WITH THERMOMETER
-
NERD FACE
-
THINKING FACE
-
FACE WITH ROLLING EYES
-
UPSIDE-DOWN FACE
-
FACE WITH HEAD-BANDAGE
-
ROBOT FACE
-
HUGGING FACE
-
SIGN OF THE HORNS
-
CRAB
-
SCORPION
-
LION FACE
-
BOW AND ARROW
-
AMPHORA
Symbols of Religious Significance
-
PRAYER BEADS
-
KAABA
-
MOSQUE
-
SYNAGOGUE
-
MENORAH WITH NINE BRANCHES
-
PLACE OF WORSHIP
-
DHYANI BUDDHA
Most Popularly Requested Emoji
-
HOT DOG
-
TACO
-
BURRITO
-
BOTTLE WITH POPPING CORK
-
POPCORN
-
TURKEY
-
UNICORN FACE
-
CHEESE WEDGE
All we’re really wondering is whether Nick Offerman has started handcrafting a super-sized wooden taco yet. Visit the Unicode Consortium’s blog to view the official announcement.
Related:
A Complete Rundown Of The Most Mysterious New Emoji
Here’s A Guide To The Best New Emoji Technology
Step Inside ‘The Garden of Emoji Delights’