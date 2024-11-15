The ‘Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection’ Finally Gets a Major Patch for Consoles

“Augh, Metal Gear!” Indeed, that’s likely how you felt playing the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection if you were on consoles. Further, the PC had the big 2.0 patch for a little bit now, and console users were wondering when they’d finally get their upgrade. Well, that time is now! Going live today, console versions of the collection, at last, get the major 2.0 update!

Finally, in case you didn’t know, let’s go over everything that comes with it (and trust me, it’s a lot)!

‘metal gear solid 2: sons of liberty’ console patch 2.0 details

‘Metal Gear Solid 2’ Screen Settings Added

Screen settings have been added to the Options menu.

From the “Resolution” menu found under Screen settings, you can choose from either 2 types of presets or use custom settings.

Although, these settings cannot be used on the Nintendo Switch version.

Further, these settings cannot be changed after starting the game.

Some setups may experience some instability if these settings are changed.

Consider reverting back to the default settings if you experience any instability.

“Original Mode” Preset

Display at the game’s original resolution.

Upon selecting “Original Mode”, the following settings will be applied.

Internal Resolution Original Internal Upscaling Default Movie Original

“Adjusted Mode” Preset

Displays the game at your current monitor’s highest possible resolution. Has sharper visuals compared to Original Mode.

Then, upon selecting “Adjusted Mode”, the following settings will be applied.

Internal resolution (excluding PlayStation 4) FHD (1080p) Internal resolution (PlayStation 4) Original Internal Upscaling Highest resolution possible from FHD (1080p), WQHD (1440p), or 4K (2160p).

Listed below are the highest internal upscaling resolutions available for each system.

PlayStation 5: 4K

PlayStation 4: FHD

PlayStation 4 Pro: 4K

Xbox Series X: 4K

Xbox Series S: WQHD

Actual internal resolution used may differ from one listed here depending on your setup. Movie High Resolution

Although, should your specs fall below FHD, Internal Resolution will be set to Original and Internal Upscaling will be set to Default.

“Custom” Preset

“Internal Resolution”, “Internal Upscaling”, and “Movie” can be adjusted to suit your current specs.

‘Metal Gear Solid 2’ Internal Resolution

Under “Internal Resolution”, you can now choose to have the game render in FHD or at its original resolution.

Original Renders the game at its original resolution. FHD Increases the game’s internal resolution to FHD when rendering.

Internal Upscaling

Additionally, under “Internal Upscaling”, you can choose to apply additional upscaling techniques to scale the game up to your setup’s highest possible resolution.

Further, changing this setting will result in sharper visuals.

Note that depending on your setup, this may not be selectable.

Default Displays the game in its original resolution. FHD Displays the game in FHD using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release. WQHD Displays the game in WQHD using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release. 4K Displays the game in 4K using an upscaling method different to the original Master Collection release.

So, listed below are the highest internal upscaling resolutions available for each system.

PlayStation 5: 4K

PlayStation 4: FHD

PS4 Pro: 4K

Xbox Series X: 4K

Xbox Series S: WQHD

Movie

You can choose to set in-game movies to their original or higher resolution versions.

When selected, some movies will be displayed at a higher resolution.

‘Metal Gear Solid 2’ Added Controller Settings

Controller settings have been added to the in-game pause menu.

You can assign controls for your controller under “Controller Settings”.

Additionally, fixed some other minor issues.

Screenshot: Konami

‘metal gear solid 3: snake eater’ console patch 2.0 details

‘Metal Gear Solid 3’ Screen Settings Added

Added Controller Settings

Controller settings have been added to the in-game pause menu.

You can assign controls for your controller under “Controller Settings”.