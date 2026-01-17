The Moon’s Far Side Tells a Very Different Story Than the One We See From Earth

We see the same side of the Moon every night, which makes it easy to miss a basic fact. The two hemispheres are dramatically different, and scientists have been trying to explain that imbalance since the first images of the far side were taken in the 1950s.

One side of the Moon was reshaped by lava. The other wasn’t. The near side ended up darker and smoother, while the far side stayed brighter and cratered. Researchers have spent decades trying to explain why, and standard explanations have never quite closed the gap.

That changed in 2024, when China’s Chang’e-6 mission returned the first physical samples ever collected from the Moon’s far side. The dust they collected came from the South Pole–Aitken Basin, a colossal impact crater that covers nearly a quarter of the lunar surface and ranks as the largest known in the Solar System. Scientists have long suspected it played a role in shaping the Moon’s uneven hemispheres. Until now, they lacked the material to test the idea.

In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team led by planetary scientist Heng-Ci Tian analyzed isotopes of potassium and iron in the Chang’e-6 samples. Isotopes are versions of the same element with different atomic weights, and they act like fingerprints for violent events. The team compared the far-side samples with lunar rocks collected during NASA’s Apollo missions and China’s Chang’e-5 mission.

The results showed a clear divide. Far-side basalts contained heavier potassium and iron isotopes than those from the near side. That pattern does not line up with standard volcanic activity, which fails to alter potassium isotopes in this way. The researchers argue that the only explanation that fits involves extreme heat generated by a massive impact.

“Although magmatic processes can explain the iron isotopic data, the potassium isotopes necessitate a mantle source with a heavier potassium isotopic composition on the farside than on the nearside,” the authors wrote. They attribute that difference to evaporation caused by the South Pole–Aitken impact, which likely melted material deep within the Moon and allowed lighter isotopes to escape.

The implication is stark. The impact didn’t leave a scar. It rewrote the Moon’s interior. A single collision could have altered the chemistry of an entire hemisphere, setting the near side and far side on separate evolutionary paths that persist to this day.

Future missions will need to sample more far-side regions to see how widespread the effect is. What’s clear now is that the Moon’s two hemispheres carry very different internal histories.