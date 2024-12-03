The Music of the ‘Dragon Quest’ Franchise Puts It in a Class of Its Own

For some, the immediate appeal of the Dragon Quest franchise is the art of the beloved Akira Toriyama. I can’t deny that the incredible work that Toriyama put into creating characters wasn’t my first impression. But the musical scores that litter every Dragon Quest game leave a lasting impression in my mind, even years after completing them.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Incredible Symphonic Scores Make ‘Dragon Quest’ All the More Epic

With the recent release of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, I was once again swept away. Not only by the enhanced visuals. No, but rather, by the epic and swooping orchestral renditions of some of the most classic tunes in the franchise. Plenty of love and care went into the visuals, but the sound design was the star of the show for me.

My first trip into the world of Dragon Quest came during the 3DS era. While I lusted after a PlayStation 2 copy of Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King, I had the opportunity to do something better. Play it on the go, on a much smaller screen. But, this is the Definitive Version. Or, so I heard. Even with the MIDI orchestra replacing the official instruments? I fell in love from the first swell of the theme.

As I explored the countless areas, brought to life on that vivid 3.5-inch screen, I was entranced. It was a long time since an RPG gripped me like this, with the original Persona 3 on PlayStation 2 being my last major muse. Much like Dragon Quest, the fantastic soundtrack made every step of the journey memorable.

After I set up my Retro Corner and revisited the title many years later, hearing the authentic and original soundtrack was like a warm blanket covering my ears. But it all came to a climax once I tried Dragon Quest XI on my Nintendo Switch for the first time.

It’s Just Like One of My Japanese Animes… Mixed With a Bit of ’60s Batman for Whatever Reason

Even now, there is nothing quite like Dragon Quest XI. At least in my eyes. The vivid world it painted before my eyes. A great cast of supporting characters that stuck by my side. It was all fantastic and is still one of my favorite RPGs of all time. But the battle theme has been stuck in my mind for years. The brash horns, in particular, give me that 1960s Adam West Batman vibe I never knew I needed in a game until now.

Unflinching Courage — the official name of the battle theme in Dragon Quest XI — has that perfect feeling to it. A mix of 80s anime subplots with a little bit of Batman mixed in for good measure. It’s such a unique track that wiggled its way into my subconscious, where it’s stayed comfortably for 5 years.

While I don’t think that was the intent of the orchestra while they were creating this track, I can’t get the image of Batman hitting the Batusi out of my head when it starts to play. Every battle is made all the more epic, if not all the more hilarious, because of this. But, weirdly enough. It fits Dragon Quest perfectly.

A localization team that isn’t afraid to make the game serious, yet goofy. Witty dialogue that somehow leads into the most heartwrenching moment of the story. Combined all together in a stew of some of the greatest orchestral pieces of all time. I finally understood why Dragon Quest release days were essentially holidays in its native Japan. It’s a franchise that loves what it does and isn’t afraid to be itself.

You can keep your Final Fantasy games. I’ve got Dragon Quest to nurture me until the end of time. Actually, no, give me back Final Fantasy 14.